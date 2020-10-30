NBA News Update: Mike D'Antoni joining Brooklyn Nets as assistant coach, reunites with Steve Nash

Mike D'Antoni was a candidate for several head coaching jobs after his deal with the Houston Rockets expired. He has finally found a new home in Brooklyn Nets but as one of the members of head coach Steve Nash's staff. In today's NBA news update, D'Antoni is joining the Nets as an assistant coach alongside former Philadelphia 76ers' assistant coach Ime Udoka. This was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mike D’Antoni and Ime Udoka are finalizing deals to become assistant coaches under Steve Nash with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Together, D’Antoni and Nash were the architects of the Seven Seconds or Less Offense with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000’s. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020

NBA News Update: Brooklyn Nets improve Steve Nash's strong coaching staff by hiring Mike D'Antoni

The Brooklyn Nets have made some bold coaching staff additions this offseason. Hiring Steve Nash in itself was a huge move and he's been adding former colleagues to his team starting with Amar'e Stoudemire.

Mike D'Antoni is no stranger either. Nash led D'Antoni's seven seconds or less Phoenix Suns from 2004 to 2008 which also resulted in two MVP honors for the former. The two worked together again at LA Lakers in a not so successful run.

Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets have a solid roster at their disposal and they're augmenting it with the best possible support staff to help the players. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the lines, you can expect the franchise to play some exciting basketball next season.

NBA News Update: Profiling Mike D'Antoni and Ime Udoka

Mike D'Antoni is fairly well-known in the NBA. He started his head coaching career more than two decades ago with the Denver Nuggets during the 1998-99 season. D'Antoni has had an affinity towards high-value and high-percentage shots as showcased by the "three or layup" style offense of the Houston Rockets. He's won the NBA Coach of the Year honors twice but is yet to win a championship.

Udoka spent seven years on Gregg Popovich's staff in San Antonio, and has interviewed for several head coaching jobs. He spent last season with Philadelphia. Jacque Vaughn is the Nets top assistant coach. Nash has built a strong staff for his first season as head coach. https://t.co/apfndGdlnM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Ime Udoka meanwhile had a 12-year playing career – including the NBA and foreign leagues – before joining the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach in 2012. He worked under Gregg Popovich for seven years and then joined Brett Brown's crew in Philadelphia last season. Now he'll start a new chapter with the Brooklyn Nets.

Also read: NBA News Update - "We're playing for a championship," Steve Nash sets the record straight on his expectations from the Brooklyn Nets