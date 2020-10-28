NBA News Update: "We're playing for a championship," Steve Nash sets the record straight on his expectations from the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of NBA legend Steve Nash as their head coach last month. Although Nash has worked as a player development consultant for the Golden State Warriors, he has no prior experience in coaching, so this decision has puzzled fans and experts alike. Nevertheless, in our NBA news update, let's find out what Steve Nash said in his latest Brooklyn Nets media session.

NBA News Update: Steve Nash optimistic on the Brooklyn Nets' chances in the next season

NBA MVP Press Conference

The superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is back and is expected to play a key role for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season. Managing the egos of the two superstars could be one of the biggest challenges for Steve Nash as a coach of the Nets.

Steve Nash on @KDTrey5: "He's one of the all-time greats already, and he's still got a chapter to write." pic.twitter.com/xMfgFOFZbU — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 27, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets guards like Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie could particularly benefit from the arrival of a legendary figure like Steve Nash, though.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

With top stars in their lineup, the Nets will expect to be contenders for the 2020-21 NBA championship. In his latest press conference, Nash shed some light on that topic when he said:

"We're playing for a championship. I don't want to say anything less than a championship isn't a success ... but we are playing for a championship, and we are going to build accordingly."

The interaction then moved towards the Brooklyn Nets' offense, which is expected to be one of the best in the league next season. On that subject, Nash was quoted as saying:

"It's all still to be determined, and I definitely don't want to come in with too many hard and fast designs," said Nash while adding that will be a good amount of collaboration with the players.

Nash has shown his leadership prowess in the past. He played a key role in leading a young Phoenix Suns team from 2004-2012 and will be expected to do the same as Brooklyn Nets' head coach.

Steve Nash calls Lionel Messi the best soccer player of all-time.



Says Messi is “leaps and bounds” better than anyone else.



Not going to make the Christians Ronaldo fans happy with that one. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) October 27, 2020

Steve Nash possesses a brilliant basketball mind. The 2 time MVP will be expected to deliver results quite early in his tenure and will be under tremendous pressure to do so.