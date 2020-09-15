NBA News Update: Nick Nurse signs a contract extension with Toronto Raptors, Dwyane Wade mocks Boston Celtics ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

As we reach the business end of the NBA season, teams have increased the intensity in the playoffs. LA Clippers meet Denver Nuggets in Game 7, while Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will kick off the Eastern Conference finals. In this edition of the NBA news update, we will take a look at the stories that made the headlines today.

NBA News Update: Nick Nurse signs a multi-year extension with the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors had a great NBA season despite losing two-time finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to LA Clippers in the offseason. They punched above their weight, finishing second in the Eastern Conference standings and reached the playoff semis. The Raptors eventually lost to championship contenders Boston Celtics in seven games.

In the latest NBA news update, Raptors head coach and fan-favorite Nick Nurse has signed a multi-year extension with the 2019 NBA champions. The American, who also coaches the Canadian men's national team, has done exemplary work with the Raptors.

A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Nurse was named the ninth head coach in the Raptors' history on June 14, 2018, taking the job after five years as an assistant coach with the team. Per team policy, the details of the contract have not been revealed.

Nurse was recently awarded the NBA Coach of the Year award, beating Billy Donovan of OKC Thunder and Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks. Toronto Raptors have a strong roster and with Nick Nurse at the helm for the foreseeable future, they will be looking to contend for multiple NBA championships.

Dwyane Wade pokes fun at the Boston Celtics ahead of the Eastern Conference finals

With tension building up ahead of the heavyweight clash between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Dwyane Wade shared a post on Instagram intending to take a shot at the 17-time NBA champions. The hall of fame shooting guard has been quite active on social media this season, voicing his opinions as a Miami Heat fan.

The three-time NBA champion has also made appearances on various basketball shows to share his game-related insight. Wade will be expecting a win from his former team tonight.

