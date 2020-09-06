NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic's hilarious explanation for his style of play, Chuck's 'guarantee' continues to fail him

With intense NBA playoff action on the court, we tend to forget that the players are having a great time in the NBA bubble at Disney World. With all the attention on the games, many hilarious NBA news bits might not have made it to your feed.

We bring to you some lighthearted NBA news updates in this article.

Nikola Jokic draws smiles with self-deprecating humor after Game 2

Nikola Jokic in action for the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic was playing at his best in Game 2 as he led the Denver Nuggets to a 110-101 victory against the LA Clippers. He put up a monster 26-point 18-rebound performance in the game. But that was not all that the Joker did to grab headlines last night.

During his post-game press conference, Jokic was asked about his patience while bringing the ball up the floor and had a hilarious reply, saying:

“I’m patient because I cannot really run fast. That’s my only option.”

“I’m patient because I cannot really run fast. That’s my only option.” 😂



- Jokic on his offensive game pic.twitter.com/Mc1tLV4p6y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2020

The Denver Nuggets are now back in the series with their win in Game 2. We look to bring more NBA news updates about the Joker in action both on and off the court.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 4 against Miami Heat, Boston Celtics handed huge Gordon Hayward boost

Kyle Lowry hilariously drops the F-bomb before post-game interview

Kyle Lowry in action for the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry had a jovial moment with the camera crew before his press conference after Game 4. The cameraman informed Lowry that the cameras were not running and that he could 'get it out of his system'.

Lowry responded by dropping the F-bomb much to the surprise of everyone around who began to laugh.

Cameraman: “I didn’t start the recording yet you’re good. Get it out of your system.”



Kyle Lowry screams, “F**k You” to someone. 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/LHQGczdv8m — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 6, 2020

Lowry seemed to be in a good mood after the Raptors drew level at 2-2 with the Celtics. Game 5 of this series is scheduled for Monday where the Raptors will hope to take a lead for the first time in the series.

In other NBA news, Chuck's 'guarantee' fails once again

NBA analyst Charles Barkley's curse continues as another one of his predictions has failed. Barkley had predicted that the LA Clippers would sweep the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

With their win last night, the Nuggets have ensured that there will be no need for Chuck to bring out the broom in this series.

Like clockwork... another Chuck guarantee flops 😂 pic.twitter.com/ewDVdFyB4z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 6, 2020

We expect more outrageous NBA news from Chuck as the playoffs progress and wish him luck in breaking his streak of failed predictions.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Frank Vogel refuses to reveal his next move after Game 1 drubbing, Steve Nash is 'The Best Team Builder' proclaims Brooklyn Nets GM