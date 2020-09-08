NBA News Update: Patrick Beverley takes a swipe at Luka Doncic, Kendrick Perkins predicts Nikola Jokic to win MVP in next 3 years

In this edition of the NBA News Update, much of the chatter around the league has been about the recently concluded game between LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. The No. 2 seed from the Western Conference won a hard-fought match against the No. 3 seed which lacked scoring from its usually reliable star guard Jamal Murray.

Nikola Jokic carried the Denver Nuggets during Murray's rough patch, but it wasn't enough to beat the two-headed monster in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

There was appreciation from all around the NBA for the stars on display tonight, and although the LA Clippers prevailed, the Denver Nuggets showed enough promise to feel good about their chances in the upcoming game 4. However, there was also room for criticism aimed at Jokic, and it came from a direct rival in Patrick Beverley. With that said, let's jump straight into the NBA News Update for this edition, starting with the verbal spat between Nikola Jokic and Patrick Beverley.

NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic fires back at Patrick Beverley

Beverley spoke against Doncic and Jokic

Patrick Beverley had a good game for the LA Clippers as he provided his teammates some much-needed stability on the defensive end. He was clearly ecstatic on getting the win, and didn't hold back in his post-match conference.

Beverley compared Nikola Jokic to Luka Doncic, but not in a good way! The 32-year-old guard claimed both Jokic and Doncic are similar in the way they look for foul calls despite not meriting them in his opinion. Beverley said they both put a lot of pressure on the referees to side with them on any decision.

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Game 3 win: “He presents the same thing Luka Doncic presents: a lot of flailing. He puts a lot of pressure on the referees to make the right calls.” pic.twitter.com/KB7Hs8dTsr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 8, 2020

Nikola Jokic was quick to respond to Beverley's controversial take and reminded everyone that the Denver Nuggets only shot 10 free-throws compared to the LA Clippers' 26.

Advertisement

Jokic’s response to this: “They had 26 free throws. We had 10.” https://t.co/g9AhoZuhmN — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) September 8, 2020

Both players will have added incentive to go into the 4th game of the series hard, and it should be another exhilirating encounter between two of the best teams in the NBA.

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins backs Nikola Jokic to win the MVP award

Doncic and Jokic share a good relation

Nikola Jokic put on a show for everyone watching game 3 of the Western Conference semi-final between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic was everywhere on the court as he almost lodged a triple-double in the first quarter of play itself. The Serbian ended his night with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in less than 40 minutes. The 7' tall center played at an elite level, and 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins claimed Nikola Jokic would win an MVP in the next three years.

I strongly believe that Jokic will win a MVP in the next 3 years...that dude is SPECIAL!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 8, 2020

However, 2016 NBA winner Channing Frye said young superstar Luka Doncic would grab that award for himself before Nikola Jokic gets his hands on it.

They're both two of the best young players in the NBA presently and will have a strong case for MVP for years to come.

Also Read: NBA News Update: League admits to a crucial error in game 4 between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks

NBA News Update: Jamal Murray promises to bounce back in game 4

Murray went cold in game 3

After a difficult night where he could only muster 14 points on inefficient shooting, Jamal Murray stood up for his own shortcomings and took the blame for his team's loss. He admitted he missed open looks that he normally buries with ease.

“I put that game on me. I gotta give my team little more help than that. And I will in Game 4.”



- Jamal Murray on his performance in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/Atrvlh53O7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

He apologised to his team for not helping them like he should have, but promised to bounce back strong in game 4.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Javale McGee huge doubt for LA Lakers ahead of Game 3, James Harden vows to right the wrong after Houston Rockets defeat