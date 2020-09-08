NBA News Update: Paul George reacts to Kawhi Leonard's one-finger block, Shaq compares Daniel Theis to Birdman

The LA Clippers played out an impressive game against the Denver Nuggets yesterday in the NBA Playoffs. The Western Conference match-up was indeed a thrilling one that went right to the wire. Although there were several notable moments from the game, almost every NBA news update raved about one Kawhi Leonard play in particular.

Late in the fourth quarter, the LA Clippers were enjoying a slender lead when Jamal Murray decided to attempt a dunk. Leonard met him at the rim and eventually forced a block with just his middle finger.

The Klaw wasn't as lethal on offense today but this block highlighted his defensive effort to ensure that the LA Clippers beat Denver Nuggets to take the lead in the series.

NBA News Update: Paul George talks about Kawhi Leonard's block

PG13 had a good outing in Game 3

Speaking at the post-match media availability session, Paul George expressed his amazement at the block.

"That’s an extra long middle finger, it kept growing or something. That's Kawhi man, big time player, in the midst he's something else."

PG13 himself had quite a good game on the night. He scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting and put the clamps on Jamal Murray who just had 14 of his own.

Shaq doesn't now Daniel Theis' name but compares him to Birdman

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis is slowly starting to make a name for himself in the NBA Playoffs. He isn't someone who scores a lot of points on each night but his hustle to grab the boards and box out other players under the rim deserves credit.

Shaquille O'Neal was impressed by this and decided to give Theis a shoutout during the half-time show of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately for Shaq, he didn't know the name of the player once again.

"This kid right here, I don't know his name, but you know who he reminds me of? Birdman."

Chris 'Birdman' Andersen from when he first entered the NBA to today pic.twitter.com/vdlZzPHGtB — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 3, 2017

Shaq was obviously referring to NBA cult hero Chris 'Birdman' Andersen. Theis' playing style is rather similar to Theis and the tattoos also play their part.

