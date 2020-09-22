NBA News Update: Paul George's locker room speech receives eye rolls from teammates, Indiana Pacers interview Billy Donovan

After a disappointing exit from the NBA Playoffs, the LA Clippers will be looking to rebuild this offseason. The Los Angeles based franchise will be looking to add the right role players around the star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. With the season approaching its business end, it is challenging to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that didn't make your feed:

NBA News Update: Paul George met with resistance in the locker room post Nuggets loss

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Paul George was preaching to his LA Clippers to remain committed to the team in the offseason after the loss to Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. It was met by some eye rolls and bewilderment because George did not back up his words with action in the series.

Paul George had a poor outing in Game 7, as he could only score 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting and 2 of 11 from the three-point range.

According to The Athletic, Paul George was quoted as saying:

“We can only get better the longer we stay together and the more we’re around."

Paul George and the LA Clippers will face a bigger challenge next season, as the expectations of winning an NBA championship will still be there. The Clippers are expected to partner Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with a playmaker in the backcourt. The LA Clippers have a couple of key decisions to make this offseason, and one of them could be parting ways with the duo of Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green.

Thank you for your support this season, #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/fQ7RZMPgOf — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

Indiana Pacers reportedly interview Billy Donovan for head coach role

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat - Game Four

In the other NBA news update, the Indiana Pacers reportedly spoke to ex OKC Thunder coach Billy Donovan for the head coach role. Donovan had a good time in OKC and coached stars like Russell Westbrook and Paul George. He did a great job with the team this year, taking the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of NBA playoffs despite trading George and Westbrook in the offseason.

