NBA News Update: Players and league inching closer to agreeing on 22nd December as the restart date, 18% escrow cut expected in salaries

After an enthralling finish to the 2019/20 NBA season, which the LA Lakers won, the league is preparing to start the next campaign. Fans and players are both gearing up for the 2020/2021 season, and there have been some major developments in that direction in the past few hours. We will take a look at them in the latest edition of NBA news update.
NBA News Update: NBPA and league to discuss next season's start, salary escrow for players
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA was able to conduct the Orlando bubble last season in a safe environment. However, the league took a significant financial hit due to various reasons, mainly due to game conduction without fans.
The implications of the economic problems are set to affect the stars as well, as the NBPA will discuss a salary escrow for players in the range of 18 percent for the next two years.
In other NBA news, the league will also discuss next season's start on Thursday in a board of governors meeting. The NBPA and team representatives will also talk over a pre-Christmas start, as the expectation is to agree upon a 22nd December kick-off.
If 22nd December is agreed upon as the start date, that would mean a 72-game regular season and a 25 percent dip in travel. The idea is to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and make sure that players don't face a lot of physical exertion. Teams also won't play 14 back-to-back games, as the league is making its best efforts to protect the players.
Next season is expected to be highly competitive, as teams like Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will welcome back big names after an injury-plagued year for both the franchises.
Contenders like Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers are also planning to make major moves in the offseason and are expected to give last season's finalists, the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, a run for their money.
