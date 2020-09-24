NBA News Update: Players show frustration over Breonna Taylor verdict on Twitter, Jeanie Buss shares Phil Jackson's message ahead of Game 4

The NBA has been working hard towards bringing attention to the systemic racism that has engulfed the United States of America. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court during a first-round series against the Orlando Magic last month. Other teams soon followed suit and the games were postponed for 3 days because of a players boycott. In this latest NBA news update, we take a look at reactions from the players following the recent verdict in Breonna Taylor case on Twitter.

NBA News Update: Players react to Breonna Taylor verdict on Twitter

NBA Games Postponed Due To Player Protest

Breonna Taylor was brutally shot by 3 police officers in Louisville over 6 months ago. Today, the grand jury indicted only one officer on the charges of 'wanton endangerment'. Players across the league were furious about the fact that the a more severe punishment wasn't given out.

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Players showed their frustration over the latest judgment, as they were expecting all three cops to be charged for murder. Players like Isaiah Thomas and Demarcus Cousins were also among the players angered by the verdict in Breonna Taylor case on Twitter.

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

Can’t put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing. https://t.co/kXmT2IpaX8 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 23, 2020

It should be noted that even though the grand jury gave out its verdict today, the FBI is still actively working on this case and may give out further charges in the future.

NBA News Update: Jeanie Buss sends out a special message to the LA Lakers fans

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns, Game 6

In other NBA news update, LA Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss shared an interaction she recently had with former NBA coach Phil Jackson. The 75-year-old coached the team during the Kobe Bryant era and won 5 championships with LA Lakers between 1999 to 2011.

Phil Jackson sending a moment of zen to Jeanie Buss and all @Lakers fans. (via @JeanieBuss) 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/HM6SVBHRaf — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) September 23, 2020

After being inspired by Phil's recent message about being focussed on the task at hand, Jeanie asked the fans to support their team in a unique way for tomorrow's game. Jeanie said:

"Let's bring our energy for tomorrow's game. Light a candle at game time. Wear something purple or gold or both. Let's be present together but socially distanced"

Jeanie's special message to the fans has encouraged them to support their favorite team with an even greater energy. The LA Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tomorrow.

NBA News Update: Kevin Garnett thinks the bubble wouldn't have worked in his era

Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls

Former NBA player Kevin Garnett recently spoke to the media about the challenges of playing in a bubble. The 2004 MVP had an illustrious career in the NBA from 1995 to 2016. Kevin was of the opinion that players from his generation could never be a part of the bubble. He said:

"We could have never been in a situation like this. It would've been chaotic. It would've been very difficult to put my timing and the guys that I played with and against into a bubble like this and have us not be like — we was high competitors. Everybody's damn near fighting every other play"

Garnett spoke about how the league was more intense back in the day and couldn't imagine a scenario where he could live peacefully with his competitors in the same bubble.

