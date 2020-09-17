NBA News Update: Reggie Miller questions LA Clippers' chemistry, Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin missing as Detroit Pistons return to training

The LA Clippers have been at the receiving end of some harsh criticism from all corners in the aftermath of their dramatic ouster from the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Fellow pros and critics have Kawhi Leonard and his troops' sub-par performances. In this article, we'll take a look at what experts had to say about the LA Clippers, along with a few other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Reggie Miller and Chris Webber comment on LA Clippers' chemistry

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

Before the playoffs began, many believed that the LA Clippers were the favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship. They had great depth in their roster and a few players with championship experience. Following their second-round exit against the Denver Nuggets, NBA legend Reggie Miller chimed in and said that the LA Clippers had poor chemistry.

Reggie Miller in a conference call on the Clippers-Nuggets series: "People might say the Clippers were the better team. No, they were a better collection of individual talent." Miller, " I want to give Denver a lot of credit" and that added, "That Clippers Curse is real." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 16, 2020

After Game 7, LA Clippers' Paul George and Lou Williams pointed out that the chemistry between the players was an issue. Former NBA player Chris Webber wasn't happy with this excuse and questioned the reason behind the chemistry issues within the team. Chris said:

"Either you're sending shots at each other in the locker room or sending shots at the leader because they didn't allow chemistry."

As concerns about the LA Clippers' locker room chemistry grow, it'll be interesting to see if the players or coach Doc Rivers come out with any response.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Detroit Pistons begin practicing without two of their star players

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

As per the latest NBA news update, the Detroit Pistons have started participating in workouts to prepare for the next season. The Pistons' coach, Dwane Casey, stated that not being part of the Orlando bubble was a disadvantage for the players. Casey said:

"I’m jealous because I’m seeing young players develop and grow in the bubble … that’s what we’ve missed out on."

Speaking further about the team's practice sessions, Casey pointed out that two Pistons' superstars - Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin - are not currently participating in the workouts.

Casey says Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin aren’t participating in the group workouts. Blake is in LA and Rose has been in and out. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) September 16, 2020

There have already been some NBA trade rumors surrounding Detroit Pistons' stars Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin, and it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for both of these players.

NBA News Update: Marc Gasol considering a return to Europe

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

According to the latest NBA news update, Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol might be leaving the NBA soon for family reasons. Gasol became an unrestricted free agent after Toronto's season ended this year.

Marc Gasoll will reportedly be considering returning to Europehttps://t.co/yURWUhnMrm — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) September 16, 2020

Gasol was a vital part of the Raptors' championship squad in 2019. The 35-year-old started his career in Europe and is reportedly heading back to the European league to finish his career.

That's all for today's edition of the NBA news update. Stay tuned for more.

Also read: Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers: 5 player battles to watch out for in the Western Conference Finals | NBA Playoffs 2020