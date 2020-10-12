NBA News Update: "We just live and die with that" - Kyle Kuzma reveals how the LA Lakers dealt with Danny Green's 3-point miss in Game 5

The LA Lakers will take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 later tonight, with an opportunity to win the finals and seal their record-tying 17th NBA championship. On the other hand, the Miami Heat will attempt to extend the series and give themselves another chance. With the season on the brink of completion, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

#LakeShow x #NBAFinals



⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT

📺: ABC

📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Ligahttps://t.co/8ogdvE8TGx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 11, 2020

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma speaks to the media ahead of Game 6

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

LA Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma is an important piece in Frank Vogel's rotation, as he is entrusted with scoring points off the bench and taking on difficult defensive assignments. However, the Michigan native was a passenger in the last game, as the Miami Heat overcame an onslaught by LeBron James to force a Game 6.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Ahead of the game, the power forward spoke to the media. When asked about how the LA Lakers were preparing for the game, Kuzma said:

"Everyone has been really on edge. Everyone has been really focused on attention to detail and what we have to do with all coverages. Just everything little, all the little things. Everybody is locked in."

Following that, he was asked how the LA Lakers reacted to Danny Green's final miss and Markieff Morris' turnover at the end of game 5, which ended up costing them the game and allowed the Miami Heat to cut the deficit to 3-2. Kuzma stated:

"We kind of beat ourselves throughout the game to get to that point... It was the right play. It was the right shot, and we just live and die with that."

LeBron James had also come out and shared his thoughts on Green's miss after the game. The LA Lakers will be looking to put the memories of Game 5 behind them as they will be in a position to close the series with a win against the injury-stricken Miami Heat team.

There were doubts over the power forward Anthony Davis' availability, but the latest reports suggest that the former New Orleans Pelicans man will be available for Game 6.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Today. Who's ready? #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UYwRlu2Zgc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 11, 2020

