NBA News Update: "What they gone say now?" LeBron James trolls haters after 4th title win with LA Lakers

LeBron James is amongst the most criticized athletes in the world. Despite all that he's achieved during his storied career, people find a way to fault his style of play. Even some of the recent NBA news updates feature analysts downplaying his latest achievement with the LA Lakers. The kid from Akron, Ohio isn't staying quiet any longer though.

NBA News Update: LeBron James doesn't hold back after LA Lakers win title, rips into haters

After averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in the NBA Finals to lead the LA Lakers to an NBA Championship, LeBron James is done listening to the haters. As he mentioned during the trophy presentation ceremony, King James wants his damn respect.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Amongst the most vocal athletes of all time, LeBron James took to Instagram to hit out at his naysayers. Here's what he had to say.

"I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!!"

LeBron James is busy soaking in that winning feeling after leading the LA Lakers to their first title in a decade, and he's throwing shade at the haters while at it.

WE’RE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! It just now hit me!! #LakerNation💜💛 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

LeBron James' scripts history with the LA Lakers

A lot has been said about LeBron James over the course of his NBA career, most of them due to the greatest of all time debate that he finds himself in. The argument about him not being able to do it all in the loaded Western Conference made all the chatter after the LA Lakers failed to make it to the playoffs last season.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James has certainly quashed that sentiment this year. The fact that he's broke so many records in year 17 of his NBA career also speaks volumes about his grit and perseverance. The most interesting part is that he's not done yet, so brace yourselves for more greatness from King James in the coming years!

