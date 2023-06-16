NBA News- Warriors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela is set to join Darko Rajakovic's staff in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are hiring Golden State Warriors director of player development and assistant coach Jama Mahlalela as a top assistant under new coach Darko Rajakovic. Mahlela returns to Toronto, where he began his coaching career after a successful stop with the Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mahlalela's move to the Raptors first, tweeting:

"The Toronto Raptors are hiring Wizards assistant Pat Delany and Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela as top assistant coaches on Darko Rajakovic’s new staff, sources tell ESPN."

He was hired ahead of the 2021-2022 season when the Warriors won the title. Mahlalela's second season with the Warriors saw them make a conference semifinals appearance. He was an integral part of the coaching staff on the Warriors. He worked closely with young stars and was in charge of rotations in his second season.

Mahlalela also oversaw all developmental operations with the franchise. The Swazi-Canadian coach returns to Toronto after two seasons. He started his coaching career there as an assistant in 2013 and remained there until 2021.

Jama Mahlalela was the associate head coach of the Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, for three years between 2018 to 2020.

Toronto Raptors call it right with Jama Mahlalela's hiring under Darko Rajakovic's coaching staff

The Toronto Raptors are undecided on their future plans. They could either rebuild or continue with this core and hope to contend under new head coach Darko Rajakovic. The latter will be taking over as a team's full-time head coach for the first time.

Rajakovic worked with Memphis, OKC and Phoenix as an assistant before. The Raptors opted to hire him as he could be efficient as coach on a contender or a rebuilding team. The same goes for new assistant coach Jama Mahlalela.

He comes with the experience of a director of player development with a successful organization like the Golden State Warriors. Mahlalela has also spent time as head coach and a top assistant, so he ticks the boxes of being a viable contributor on a contender or rebuilding team.

Mahlalela appears to be a solid complimentary member of Darko Rajakovic's staff who is also a rookie head coach. Having worked with the Raptors before, Mahlalela could help Rajaokvic adjust to his new surroundings.

He also possesses head coaching potential, so Jama Mahlalela will likely be an important part of Darko Rajakovic's staff regarding the Xs and Os of the game.

