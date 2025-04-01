NBA Offseason Rumors: Insider shares uncertainty about Ja Morant's situation with nod to Victor Wembanyama's co-star

Following the firing of Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant's name has started to float around as the next possible NBA star on the move. In light of this growing speculation, one insider compared it to another All-Star guard's situation.

On Tuesday, Sam Amick joined Run It Back to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was Morant and his future in Memphis. In regards to a possible trade coming down the pike, Amick compared it to what we just saw unfold with De'Aaron Fox.

"A little bit of the same vibe of the Fox situation," Amick said. "Which is like alright, keep your eyes on it and see where it goes."

At the start of the season, the Sacramento Kings made it clear they had no intentions of moving Fox. However, things quickly changed in the months leading up to the trade deadline. Not long after head coach Mike Brown was fired, Fox was moved to the San Antonio Spurs to join forces with Victor Wembanyama.

The Grizzles have been a top-five team in the Western Conference, Ja Morant's production has taken a slight dip. In the 45 games he's appeared in, he's averaging 22.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

As of now, there has been no reporting that the Grizzlies plan on shopping Morant in light of Jenkins' dismissal.

Kendrick Perkins weighs in on Ja Morant's future with the Memphis Grizzlies

While Amick still seemed a little skeptical about a Morant trade, Kendrick Perkins feels very differently about the subject. During his appearance on ESPN's Get Up Monday, the former Celtics big man feels the rest of the season is an audition for the star guard to stick around.

"At this point, Ja Morant is auditioning," Perkins said. "This firing also shows me that we don't care what you think Ja. So I think from this point forward Ja Morant is auditioning."

At one point in time, Morant looked like he was going to be the face of the Grizzlies for the next decade. He quickly blossomed into an All-NBA-level talent, but injuries and off-court drama derailed his career. Now, speculation continues to arise about the former No. 2 pick possibly getting a change of scenery in the coming months.

In the grand scheme of things, the Grizzlies should be in no rush to make such a franchise-altering move. Morant is just getting ready to enter his prime and is signed through the next three seasons with no opt-outs. Not to mention he is on an identical timeline as his running mates (Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane).

Seeing that the Grizzlies are gearing up for a playoff push, Morant's future should be on the back burner at the moment. The organization should at least wait to see him under a new head coach before contemplating trades.

