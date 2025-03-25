NBA Offseason Rumors: Kevin Durant linked to Eastern Conference powerhouse if Suns enter rebuild

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have been on a roll recently, winning four straight games. On Monday, they captured their fourth straight win, with Durant leading the way with his 38-point outing. Even with the momentum going their way, there's still a level of uncertainty regarding the future of KD.

Ad

There are still a few rumors about where Durant might end up once the 2024-25 NBA season is over. Many experts predict that the 6-foot-11 forward is likely to switch teams if the Suns miss the postseason this year.

Interestingly, a fresh rumor about KD's potential destination involves an Eastern Conference team. On Tuesday, commentator Nick Wright informed his "First Things First" co-hosts that the two-time champion will be joining the Boston Celtics.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me, watch out for Durant in Boston," Wright said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to Wright, KD being linked to the Celtics is similar to his situation with the Golden State Warriors. That could mean that the stars (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) could remain in Boston and potentially team up with the one-time scoring champion.

Ad

"I don't know even the pieces that would work and it feels a lot like what Durant got killed for with Golden State before."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wright did not go into further detail about the rumor regarding Durant. The Suns are 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 35-37 record (tied with the Dallas Mavericks). Their chances of making it to the playoffs look slim and that could determine KD's future with the franchise.

If Phoenix fails to make the playoffs and has to rebuild, many believe Durant will be forced to go.

Also read: NBA Offseason Rumors: Heat’s trade package for Kevin Durant amid Suns’ potential rebuild this summer

Ad

Kevin Durant talked about playing for the Celtics with two other stars

After the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving revealed that they had always talked about playing together.

In 2018, there were talks that Irving wanted to team up with Davis in Boston. The 2016 champion also revealed that Kevin Durant was a part of the discussion.

Ad

The star point guard said that the star trio of himself, Durant and Davis wanted to play for the Celtics with Tatum. At that time, the 6-foot-9 forward was still a young up-and-comer.

"It was a dream for Kyrie, AD, KD to be on one team and still keep JT and let him grow and then see how it goes," ESPN's Tim Bontemps posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even if it did not materialize, Durant and Irving were able to join forces with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. However, they were unable to reach an agreement to sign Davis as their third star.

Also read: "Dirk the god" - Kevin Durant lauds Dirk Nowitzki’s legendary shooting touch in viral ‘swish’ video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback