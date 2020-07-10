NBA Orlando Update: Joel Embiid in a hazmat suit, Toronto Raptors make a strong statement upon entry

More NBA teams arrive in the bubble as the league is set to start off practice sessions at Disney World.

Disney World's NBA adventure takes a stance on social justice with the arrival of the Toronto Raptors on bus with social message.

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

The NBA and it's players have been quite active in campaigning for equality and other social justice causes. Not only in the last couple of months, but through the course of league history. Of late, the likes of Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others, have taken to the streets to protest for the Black Lives Matter movement. Players like Patty Mills and Dwight Howard are donating their earnings from the Disney World bubble to the cause.

The NBA and the NBAPA came together to agree upon a set of messages that players would be allowed to get written on their jerseys. These include 'Equality', 'Black Lives Matter', 'Vote', 'I Can't Breathe', 'Justice Now' and 'Say Her Name', among others.

Silence is not an option. pic.twitter.com/qpn8sMo2nu — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 9, 2020

The NBA's posturing on social issues hasn't just been limited to campaigning. The Toronto Raptors arrived at their accomodation at Gran Destino tower in the Disney World campus on a bus that had 'Black Lives Matter' written in big, bold letters on the windows. It made for quite a heartening sight to see a team administration taking such a leading role in expressing the franchise's stance on the issue.

Day 3 of teams arriving in the bubble has seen the likes of the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers reaching their hotel - the Grand Floridian.

Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis arrive to the NBA Orlando campus wearing "I Can't Breathe" shirts. pic.twitter.com/iedtg0K4Lj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2020

Joel Embiid has arrived for the flight to Orlando, in full mask, suit and glove gear. pic.twitter.com/Nz7hOtc69E — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 9, 2020

The 3 best players on the Pacers roster - Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brodgon and Domantas Sabonis - were spotted wearing 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts on their arrival. Joel Embiid, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a full PPE kit, mask and gloves on his way into the bubble. Embiid was quoted as having misgivings about his fellow players following the NBA's guidelines in the bubble, and his approach to safety is anything but lassez faire.

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

In other news, the NBA players are going to be in for a treat at the resort once Disney World is functional again. USA Today's David Zilgitt notes that players will get to skip the line, accessing some joyrides after hours in the Disney World complex. These include Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Test Track at Epcot.

Given that living holed up in their hotels could be a tiresome feeling, the availability of this service would be a refreshing change for the NBA players. The season will restart on the 30th of July with games between the Pelicans and the Jazz, and the Clippers vs the Lakers.

