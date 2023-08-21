'NBA overextends employees for less than $50,000': Former social media personnel blasts Adam Silver and co by hacking NBA's Facebook account

A former NBA employee shocked the world with their recent actions. While still logged into the league's Facebook account, a post was made detailing what it was like to work for Adam Silver.

In the post, the former employee talked about what it was like working for the NBA's social media team. They stated that Adam Silver overworks his employees, citing they worked 14 hour days at times. It also came out that healt insurance wasn't offered until three months on the job.

Since this came from the league's verified account, it is sure to reach a large number of people. As of now, Adam Silver has not commented on these allegations.

If this is true, it will be a huge step back for the league. They pride themselves on setting the standard for other pro sports organizations. Working low-salary employees this hard would be a complete abuse of power.

Ex-NBA employee uses social media account for personal gain

Along with putting the organization as a whole on display, the former NBA employee used the Facebook account for his personal again. After his rant, he decided to market his business.

Given he clearly resigned from his position with the league, the employee is off to pursue new opportunities. They've appeared to have gone into business for themselves. An ad was posted on the league's Facebook account for those looking for social media services.

Adam Silver needs to get out in front of this

It might seem like something small, but this rant from an ex employee is bad for the league. The outreach will be substantial, an Adam Silver needs to get out in front of it.

During his time as commissioner, Silver has not been known to address major issues. Many have called for him to speak on James Harden following his comments about Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey. However, he's done nothing.

This is a much different situation as it involves him directly. The rant calls him out by name when talking about having to work 14-hour days. Since he was personally attacked on this, he needs to take accountability and address the matter.

Heading into a new season, Silver does not need the leauge in a bad light after the comments of a disgruntled former employee.

