NBA Players of the Week: Stephen Curry leads from the West with a surprise winner from the East | 2020-21 NBA Season

We enter Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA season and the past week has been nothing short of a thriller. As we approach closer to the postseason, the teams in the middle and bottom half of the two conferences are starting to turn up as they intend to grab a decent playoff seed.

The Golden State Warriors have seen some unbelievable brilliance from Stephen Curry again. Meanwhile, the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week was awarded to Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

NBA West and East Players of Week 17: Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Knicks forward Julius Randle. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2021

NBA Western Conference Player of the Week: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has been nothing but phenomenal these past few games. He has 3 games with 10+ threes in this week alone and that takes his tally to 20. No other player has more than 5 games with 10+ threes.

He is averaging 42.6 points in his last 5 games while shooting 58% from the floor and a ridiculous 53% from three-point range.

How’d your week go?



Stephen Curry made 36 threes and scored 175 points in four games pic.twitter.com/j5kDS4kSED — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) April 18, 2021

The Warriors were 3-1 this past week, including an impressive victory over the Denver Nuggets. Their only loss came against the Boston Celtics, a hard-fought battle that came down to the wire.

Curry's recent exploits have seen him re-enter the MVP conversation as he continues to drop huge numbers. He is also gunning for this season's NBA scoring title as he is averaging 31.0 points per game.

Advertisement

NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Julius Randle

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks

Many people believe Jayson Tatum deserved this week's nomination. But what Julius Randle has done for the New York Knicks franchise cannot be overlooked. He has been a solid frontrunner for the NBA's 'Most Improved Player' award this season as he has taken his shooting stroke to another level.

From shooting 27% from distance last year, he now averages over 40% from three-point range. Julius Randle has averaged more than 30 points per game in his last four games this week, while shooting 48% from the floor and 45% from three.

Advertisement

WELL DESERVED.



Four straight 30-point games and four straight wins. @J30_RANDLE is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H5XFH0LDcN — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 19, 2021

The Knicks have won all four of their games this week, including a win over the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Randle's exploits have taken the New York Knicks to the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, solidifying their chances in the top 6 spots in the playoffs. He is also just one of 13 players in the NBA averaging a double-double this season with 23.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Also Read: Stephen Curry for NBA MVP: Does the Golden State Warriors' talisman stand a chance of winning the award?