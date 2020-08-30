Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NBA Playoff Games Today: Mavericks look to stay alive against Clippers; Celtics vs Raptors headlines the start of Round 2 | August 30th

The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the second round today
The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the second round today
Vivek Parimi
ANALYST
Modified 30 Aug 2020, 17:04 IST
News
Advertisement

The NBA playoff games today will feature the first second round game, with the Boston Celtics facing the Toronto Raptors. In the Western Conference, we have Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic taking each other on in a crucial Game 6 for the Dallas Mavericks.

Let us have a look at the NBA playoff games today.

NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

In the only second round match-up in NBA playoff games today, the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors. This game will broadcast on ESPN at 1:00 PM E.T, and will be a battle on the defensive end of the floor as both sides will look to limit the opposing offenses.

Look forward to a battle of young stars as Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam will look to outdo each other in the first game of what we expect will be a blockbuster series.

Advertisement

Look out for veterans Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker taking each other on in the NBA playoff games today.

Also Read: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - August 30th, 2020 | Game 1

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will look to force a Game 7 against the LA Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks will look to force a Game 7 against the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in one of the marquee NBA playoff games today. This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 3:30 PM E.T. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing at their best, it will be very difficult for the Dallas Mavericks to stay alive in this series.

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic who will have to lead from the front without Kristaps Porzingis to keep the Mavericks' playoff hopes alive. Which superstar will dominate the game - Kawhi Leonard or Luka Doncic?

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will look to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 today
The Utah Jazz will look to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 today

One of the most interesting NBA playoff games today is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Utah Jazz. This game will be broadcast on TNT at 8:30 PM E.T. The Denver Nuggets will need monster performances from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to stay in this series and force a Game 7.

The Utah Jazz will look to end this series in Game 6 with Donovan Mitchell leading the way. Will the Utah Jazz make it to the second round this year?

Look out for this highly competitive battle in the NBA playoff games today.

Also Read: NBA News Update: LeBron James lauds Blazers' fighting spirit, George Hill has a bizarre explanation for missing the national anthem

Published 30 Aug 2020, 17:04 IST
NBA Playoffs Boston Celtics Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard Luka Doncic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी