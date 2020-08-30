NBA Playoff Games Today: Mavericks look to stay alive against Clippers; Celtics vs Raptors headlines the start of Round 2 | August 30th

The NBA playoff games today will feature the first second round game, with the Boston Celtics facing the Toronto Raptors. In the Western Conference, we have Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic taking each other on in a crucial Game 6 for the Dallas Mavericks.

Let us have a look at the NBA playoff games today.

NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know

The #NBAPlayoffs continue Sunday with an ESPN doubleheader starting at 1:00 PM ET, followed by TNT action at 8:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/mtHC5oyxVF — NBA (@NBA) August 30, 2020

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

In the only second round match-up in NBA playoff games today, the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors. This game will broadcast on ESPN at 1:00 PM E.T, and will be a battle on the defensive end of the floor as both sides will look to limit the opposing offenses.

Jayson Tatum (22 pts, 13 reb) has secured his third career game of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in the postseason, two of which have occurred this series (Game 1) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) August 23, 2020

Look forward to a battle of young stars as Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam will look to outdo each other in the first game of what we expect will be a blockbuster series.

Look out for veterans Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker taking each other on in the NBA playoff games today.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will look to force a Game 7 against the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in one of the marquee NBA playoff games today. This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 3:30 PM E.T. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing at their best, it will be very difficult for the Dallas Mavericks to stay alive in this series.

Afternoon hoops tomorrow, MFFL's! Who's watching with us?



Tune in with us on @FoxSportsSW for 2:30PM CT tipoff for Game 6! #dALLasIN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 30, 2020

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic who will have to lead from the front without Kristaps Porzingis to keep the Mavericks' playoff hopes alive. Which superstar will dominate the game - Kawhi Leonard or Luka Doncic?

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will look to close out the series against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 today

One of the most interesting NBA playoff games today is the Denver Nuggets taking on the Utah Jazz. This game will be broadcast on TNT at 8:30 PM E.T. The Denver Nuggets will need monster performances from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to stay in this series and force a Game 7.

🎥 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮 5: 𝓒𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓬 𝓡𝓮𝓬𝓪𝓹



"Anybody that thought this series was over, they better rethink it." #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x2B0nzXkS7 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 26, 2020

The Utah Jazz will look to end this series in Game 6 with Donovan Mitchell leading the way. Will the Utah Jazz make it to the second round this year?

Look out for this highly competitive battle in the NBA playoff games today.

