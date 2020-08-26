Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - August 27th, 2020 | Game 1

Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Thursday, August 27th, 6:30 PM ET (Friday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

Both the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors come into this game on the back of sweeps in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The two franchises are divisional rivals and have already played each other four times, with Boston winning the regular-season series 3-1.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have had the tougher match-up heading into this series and would like to believe that it's prepared them for possibly the best-coached team in the NBA Playoffs in Toronto Raptors. Boston's defensive vigor will be matched well but their ability to set quickly in transition will come in handy against the Raptors.

The trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker will be relied upon for the majority of the offense yet again but size will continue to be a problem for Brad Stevens' men. They had their troubles on the board against the Philadelphia 76ers but now they're up against the best rebounding team in the NBA Playoffs so far.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown will play a key two-way role against the Toronto Raptors

Jaylen Brown will be guarding the likes of Pascal Siakam and Normal Powell in this series, both of whom have combined for 38 points per game in the postseason. The Celtics had a -24.2 rating per 100 possessions with him off the court against the Sixers in the first round. Additionally, he'll also be trusted to turn up with at least 20 points on every given night.

Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have taken little time to adjust to the NBA bubble and seem like the biggest threat in the East right now, even more so than the Milwaukee Bucks. They have enough ammunition in every department without even boasting of a proper superstar. The Boston Celtics did get the better of them in the regular season but there are a few areas that they can exploit against the Cs.

Firstly, their size advantage will surely play a part on the glass and inside the paint. Additionally, the Toronto Raptors have as many as eight players who can score in double digits on any given day. This will unsettle the Boston Celtics who'll have to sort out their defensive switches multiple times on the fly.

Key Player - Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka will be relied upon to give Toronto the advantage inside the paint against Boston Celtics

Serge Ibaka is averaging a whopping 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds off the bench for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs. He's got all the tools to punish the Boston Celtics from underneath the basket and he's also averaging two made threes a game. He'll come in handy as far as creating second-chances are concerned because of his ability to snag offensive boards.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Celtics vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors are well-matched on paper. The Celtics have their big three but given how spread out Toronto's offense is, things more or less even out. The bench battle will be a huge factor though because Nick Nurse's second unit averaged a whopping 56.5 points per game in the first round of the NBA Playoffs while Boston's bench only managed 20.

Given that the Toronto Raptors are considering boycotting Game 1 of this series as a sign of protest against police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we're not sure whether the match will take place. If it does, expect the defending champs to edge out the Boston Celtics in a close affair.

Where to watch Celtics vs Raptors?

National telecast of this Eastern Conference Semifinals tie will take place on TNT. Local coverage will be available via NBC Sports Boston and TSN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 27th, 2020 | Game 6