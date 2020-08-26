LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 27th, 2020 | Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, August 27th, 2020, 9:00 PM ET (Friday, 6:30 AM)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks take each other on in one of the most exciting first round match-ups in the NBA playoffs.

With a dominant performance in Game 5, the LA Clippers took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Dallas Mavericks must win Game 6 to take the series to 7 games.

LA Clippers Preview

With an emphatic 154-111 win on Tuesday, the LA Clippers took a 3-2 lead in the series. They now need just one more win to make it to the second round of the playoffs. They crushed the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 with a dominant performance from all their players.

Paul George caught fire, scoring 35 points in just 25 minutes and going 12-18 from the field. Kawhi Leonard ended up with 32 points while the bench players contributed with efficient scoring. The LA Clippers made 63.1% of their attempts and had a whopping 62.9% three-point shooting in Game 5.

With all their players putting on a great show, the LA Clippers will be looking to end things quickly in Game 6 as they did in Game 5, and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Key player - Paul George

Paul George in action for the LA Clippers

Paul George showed up in Game 5 with a monstrous 35-point performance after struggling in the previous three games. He seems to have shrugged off his shoulder issues. George was dominant on the defensive end of the floor as well and was instrumental in shutting down the Dallas Mavericks' offense in Game 5.

We look forward to his match-up against Luka Doncic in Game 6.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Landry Shamet, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers in Game 5. Playing without Kristaps Porzingis, who has an injured knee, the Dallas Mavericks lost the plot in the first quarter when the Clippers took a 20-point lead.

Luka Doncic struggled all night with his ankle injury especially after Marcus Morris supposedly stepped on it in the third quarter. He had just 22 points and yet was the leading scorer for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks were helpless without their two superstars and the LA Clippers dominated them.

It will be a challenge for the Dallas Mavericks to recover from this loss and they will have to show great mental strength in Game 6. They will also have to make sure they do not rack up more technical fouls before suspensions follow.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in action for the Dallas Mavericks

With Kristaps Porzingis unlikely to play in Game 6, the burden of leading the Dallas Mavericks will fall on Luka Doncic's shoulders.

The 21-year-old has impressed all with his electrifying performances in his firs playoff series and will hope to replicate his Game 4 performance to keep the Dallas Mavericks alive in this series.

Luka Doncic will look to overcome his ankle injury as the Dallas Mavericks face elimination in the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Trey Burke, Luka Doncic

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are clear favorites to win Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks and take the series. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at their best, the LA Clippers are dominant on both ends of the floor. Their bench strength is by far the best in the league and they have gotten into the heads of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks could be missing their superstar Kristaps Porzingis in the next game as well. With Luka being guarded by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Mavericks will need Maxi Kleber and Seth Curry to step up in Game 6 and support Luka as they attempt to force a Game 7 against the LA Clippers.

Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. The same will be broadcast on national television on ESPN. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

