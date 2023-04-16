NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Updates and Predictions Sunday, 16th April

Four NBA playoff games are scheduled to be played on Sunday. There will be several interesting matchups, and basketball fans are looking forward to watching competitive games.

The game day will begin early as the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies face off against each other at 3 PM Eastern Time. Considering how great both of these teams are, this is arguably the best game of the day.

Six other teams will play on Sunday, including both first-seeded teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. The two teams will be matched up against eighth-seeded teams from their respective conferences.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA playoff games on Sunday will be very competitive

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat on Sunday and are favorites to win the series. While the Heat are a much worse team, this is the third time in four years they will play against Milwaukee in the NBA playoffs, which is what makes the matchup quite exciting.

The first-seeded Denver Nuggets will face the eighth-seeded team from the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams split the regular-season series and could have a competitive series that might go to six or seven games.

The Timberwolves may pull an upset in the 2023 NBA playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

The most exciting Sunday matchup is between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers have been incredible since the trade deadline and could have a deep playoff run. In addition, the Grizzlies will play without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, their two valuable pieces.

You may be interested in reading: "Obviously, I haven’t thought about Memphis one minute"- LeBron James hilariously plays down genius IQ after listing out scouting report of Grizzlies

Finally, the Phoenix Suns will host the LA Clippers at 8 PM ET. While this series could be competitive, the Clippers will be without Paul George, which is what will make the situation much more difficult for them.

Paul George might miss the first round of the NBA playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

Here is the full schedule for the NBA playoff games on Sunday and where to watch them:

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3 PM (ABC)

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 PM (TNT)

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 PM (TNT)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets, 10:30 ET (TNT)

Each game will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

You may be interested in reading: "What if it’s Jalen Brunson?” – Stephen A. Smith wants Knicks' star guard to make Kevin Durant bleed over his trade decision

Basketball fans had the opportunity to watch four games on Saturday as well. Here is the current situation after those games:

Boston Celtics 1 - 0 Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers 1 - 0 Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers 0 - 1 New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings 1 - 0 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors-Kings and 76ers-Nets matchups will be played on Monday as well, while all the other teams will take a break.

Poll : 0 votes