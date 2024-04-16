NBA Playoffs 2024 bracket challenge: How to play, rules, and more

The NBA Playoffs are nearly upon us, with four teams from each conference scheduled to compete in the play-in tournament for their spot in the NBA Playoffs. With the Western Conference teams set to compete in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, and Eastern Conference teams set to compete on Thursday, action is heating up.

Ahead of the playoffs, the NBA has once again announced their highly-anticipated bracket challenge, which resembles the March Madness bracket challenge. The key difference, of course, is that the NBA playoffs are seven-game series, whereas March Madness is a knockout-style tournament.

In the West, the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will battle it out for a chance to capture the seventh seed while the loser will play the winner of the Kings-Warriors game for the eighth seed.

Out East, the Heat and 76ers will play for the seventh seed, with the loser then playing the winner of the Bulls-Hawks game for the eighth seed. Ahead of the start of the play-in tournament tonight, let's take a look at the NBA Playoffs bracket challenge, its rules, prizes, and more!

2024 NBA Playoffs bracket challenge - How to play, rules, key dates, prizes, and more

How to play 2024 playoff bracket challenge

The 2024 NBA Playoffs bracket challenge is an official contest held by the NBA on BracketChallenge.NBA.com. The contest is already open for submissions ahead of the play-in tournament, however, users can enter through Apr. 25.

Fans can enter by going to the website, and selecting who they think will win each playoff series, while also picking how many games they think teams will win in. Of course, without the play-in tournament taking place, this may be more difficult.

Using the Western Conference as an example, fans can make their pick for the first-round series between the OKC Thunder (No. 1 seed) and the eighth seed. Despite that, without the play-in tournament happening, fans will be picking without knowing who the OKC Thunder are playing against.

Because of that, it may be beneficial to see how things play out in the play-in tournament before making their selections.

Rules of 2024 playoff bracket challenge

While the rules for the 2024 NBA Playoffs bracket challenge are pretty standard, there are some restrictions fans need to be aware of. As the challenge's website indicates, there are some age and location requirements.

In the US, only fans who are 21+ can enter, while in Canada, users must be 19+. The contest is open to all US states and Canadian provinces with the exception of Quebec.

2024 playoff bracket challenge key dates

As previously mentioned, the 2024 NBA Playoffs bracket challenge began on Apr. 15 at 7:00 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT). It will then run right up until Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs tips off, at which point, no further entries will be granted.

2024 playoff bracket challenge prizes

This year, the NBA has offered some high-stakes prizes for those playing in the playoff bracket challenge. The biggest prize, which can be won by selecting a perfect bracket, will win one lucky fan $1,000,000.

First place will also win courtside seats, and a discount code for Nike By You, also known as Nike ID. Second place through 25th place will win a Nike By You discount code, and signed NBA memorabilia.

26th-50th place will win a Nike By You discount code, and a $100 voucher for NBAstore.com. 51st-75th place will win a pair of Nike basketball shoes and a $50 voucher code for NBAstore.com.

This means the league will be awarding prizes to the 75 best entries, and with plenty of prizes up for grabs, the stakes couldn't be higher for fans.

