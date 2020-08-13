NBA Playoffs Update: Rajon Rondo boost for LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook doubtful for Houston Rockets

With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, teams are working tirelessly to be in top condition by Monday. The play-in tournament continues to remain a major talking point but majority of the teams have qualified for the NBA playoffs and are now preparing for their first-round match-ups. Here are some key NBA playoffs updates about Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook.

Rajon Rondo returns to the bubble ahead of NBA playoffs

Rajon Rondo in action for the LA Lakers

LA Lakers' veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has re-entered the NBA bubble and is currently undergoing the mandatory four-day quarantine according to the NBA guidelines.

His return is great news for the fans of the franchise, who have had a hard time watching the LA Lakers struggle in some of the seeding games. Rajon Rondo will soon be available to the Lakers in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo has entered the bubble and will begin a four-day quarantine. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 13, 2020

Rajon Rondo had fractured his right thumb during practice on July 12th and was expected to take at least 6-8 weeks to recover. After a successful surgery, Rajon Rondo moved to a rehab center in Florida to be closer to the NBA bubble.

Although Rajon Rondo hasn't really contributed heavily in the regular, he is going to be a key player for the LA Lakers in the NBA playoffs just based on his experience. He has been averaging 7.1 points and 5 assists a game this season and has been the primary ball-handler for the Lakers with LeBron James on the bench.

The LA Lakers will need Rajon Rondo to step up to the challenge if they hope to make it far in the NBA playoffs.

Russell Westbrook to miss first few games of the NBA playoffs

Russell Westbrook in action for the Houston Rockets

In a major blow to the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook is unlikely to play the first few games of the NBA playoffs due to strained quadriceps.

Rockets expect Russell Westbrook to miss at least the start of the playoffs, source said. https://t.co/WrslB1EesE — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 13, 2020

Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI after reports of soreness on Wednesday. The reports suggest that the quadriceps muscle was strained and Russell Westbrook was ruled out of the final seeding game against the 76ers.

Russell Westbrook has been key to the Houston Rockets' success this season averaging 27.2 points and 7 assists a game. He has been a major component of the Rockets' 'small ball' offensive strategy.

The Houston Rockets will have to depend on James Harden to lead the scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first few games of the first round of the NBA playoffs. We hope that Russell Westbrook can recover in time for most of the first-round games.

