NBA points leaders for the 2021-22 NBA season: 25th October, 2021

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is officially underway and we had plenty of exciting matchups throughout the opening week. There were a lot of surprising performances throughout the first week, as some specific players started out the year on a bit of a hot streak.

Seeing that opening night of the NBA was on Tuesday, a number of teams have only played around two or three games each. Still, there's been some explosive scorers around the league who have come out of the gates determined and have gone on to put up some big numbers in the scoring columns. Let's take a look at some of the points per game leaders heading into the upcoming week of NBA action.

#5 CJ McCollum (Overall PPG- 31.0, PPG last week- N/A, Total points scored-62)

Last week's position: N/A

Can CJ McCollum keep up this impressive start for the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA season?

It's been an impressive start to the year for Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. After scoring 34-points in a tough opening night loss against the Sacramento Kings, McCollum responded with an efficient 28-point performance in a big win over the Phoenix Suns. McCollum has been outstanding with his outside shot as well, as he's started out the year 12/22 (54.5%) from downtown. There's no doubt that McCollum can be one of the most dangerous scoring weapons in the league when he's in a groove, and it looks as if he's been in the zone to start out the season. McCollum will look to keep his hot hand going against the Los Angeles Clippers.

#4 Stephen Curry (Overall PPG- 31.0, PPG last week- N/A, Total points scored-109)

Last week's position: N/A

Stephen Curry has been heating up for the Golden State Warriors to start the NBA season

Are we really surprised to see Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry near the top of the list? Curry has been outstanding, as expected, to start out the year for the Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season. Golden State is 3-0 after opening week, and Curry looks determined to make some noise again. Curry struggled to get his shot to fall on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he still managed to finish the game with a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Since then, he's followed up with a 45-point performance against the Clippers, and most recently a 27-point outing against the Sacramento Kings.

