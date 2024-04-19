NBA potentially moving on from TNT and ESPN realistic as exclusive negotiations expected to end with no deal

TNT and ESPN have long been synonymous with the NBA. However, according to CNBC, that could soon change, as the league's "exclusive media rights negotiating window" with Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney expires on Monday.

The NBA is reportedly still negotiating a new media rights deal with WBD and Disney to keep its games on TNT and ESPN. While a league spokesperson described their discussions as "productive," an agreement reportedly isn't expected to be reached by Monday's deadline.

That would open the door for the NBA to negotiate with other potential media partners. Among those reported to have a preliminary interest in a partnership are Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Peacock and YouTubeTV.

However, the league could still form a new partnership involving WBD, Disney and another party or two. Per CNBC's Alex Sherman, the NBA is aiming to find "at least one new partner to serve as a flagship streamer."

The league's partnerships with WBD and Disney have been long-standing. WBD has broadcasted NBA games since 1984, beginning on TBS, with TNT airing contests since 1988. Meanwhile, Disney has shown the league's games on ESPN and ABC since 2002. So, they aren't expected to relinquish their media rights easily.

NBA looking to double its earnings from previous media rights deal that kept its games on TNT and ESPN

Amid its search for a new media rights deal, the NBA is reportedly aiming to double its $24 billion earnings from its previous one (2014) with WBD and Disney. Apart from finding at least one new media partner, the league is expected to charge significantly more for its media rights.

The new deal will likely reflect the NBA's popularity growth since 2014. Per Nielsen, last year's NBA playoffs drew in the most TNT, ABC, ESPN and NBA TV viewers in 11 years.

During its 2014 negotiations with WBD and Disney, the league also doubled its media rights asking price, reaching an early agreement. However, with more parties expected to be involved in discussions, their upcoming negotiations project to be more complicated.

The NBA also has another bargaining chip in its in-season tournament, which debuted this season. The league could reportedly sell the tournament's media rights to a separate company apart from its next media rights partners.

So, the league has plenty to consider upon its exclusive media rights negotiating window's Monday expiration.

