NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams ft. Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks (Week 18)

As the 2023-24 NBA regular season enters its final weeks, teams are vying for optimal positions in the postseason. With the competition heating up following the All-Star break, some teams have maintained strong momentum while others appear to be stuck in vacation mode.

The Boston Celtics still maintain a comfortable lead, holding the best regular season record at 48-12, and will likely end up with the top seed in the Eastern Conference. On the other side, it is a three-horse race between the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and defending champion Denver Nuggets for the top spot.

As the conclusion of the regular season nears, here are the latest NBA power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings (Week 18)

#10, Philadelphia 76ers

After losing three of their first four games after the All-Star Weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers are starting to roll again, picking up a couple of consecutive wins. Tyrese Maxey is back, and he is getting help from trade deadline acquisitions Kyle Lowry and Buddy Hield. Joel Embiid still hopes to come back from his injury this season, but until then Maxey is going to try to hold the fort.

#9, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have been slipping for the past five games, but they still managed to remain in the top 10 in the NBA power rankings. The tandem of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram had been simmering before the All-Star break but teams have been catching up and not getting off guard with their sudden surge.

#8, New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been struggling lately and adding an injury scare to Jalen Brunson has their fanbase at the edge of their seats. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are still nowhere near from returning, and the rest of the team is trying to make ends meet.

#7, Cleveland Cavaliers

With a healthy roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers are living up to their potential and giving the Milwaukee Bucks a scare of overtaking them in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Donovan Mitchell has been playing phenomenal basketball while Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are following through his efforts well. The team has been on a setback recently losing two of its last three games but a bounceback is on the horizon nonetheless.

#6, Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to get used to Doc Rivers, and it reflected with their five-game winning streak. Second in the NBA Eastern Conference, chasing the Boston Celtics is a long shot, but maintaining their playoff position and holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers from chasing them is going to be the priority.

#5, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have managed to climb up to this level in the power ranking after a rough start getting acquainted with James Harden. The team is at its healthiest but will start to miss Russell Westbrook for a huge chunk of the tail end of the season.

The team is deep enough to maintain their status, but missing Westbrook coming off the bench and his relentless defense will sorely be missed. Still, the Clippers still boast a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden, which is definitely not bad.

#4, Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are on a six-game winning streak, and they are looking in playoff form already having a healthy Jamal Murray in the past few months. Their starting five is still arguably the best in the league, and as long as they keep that team healthy, this team is still poised to make a good run for the best record in the NBA Western Conference.

#3, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been slipping in the past few games primarily because of the recent injury scare of Anthony Edwards but managed to play through the pain. Still one of the most exciting teams to watch, they are expected to fight for the top seed in the West with the Nuggets and Thunder.

#2, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are now the best team in the West, and their young core is just beginning its era. They suffered a tough loss against the San Antonio Spurs but managed to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns a few days after.

Nonetheless, the continuous rise of the Thunder in the past weeks and overtaking the Minnesota Timberwolves in the standings solidifies Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's bid for league MVP.

#1, Boston Celtics

Still holding the best record in the league, the Boston Celtics are not expected to put on the brakes just yet. Their 11-game winning streak continues, and Jayson Tatum is also making a valid bid for being the league MVP. Having invested on getting Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the offseason is starting to bear fruit, and postseason success should be in their sights.