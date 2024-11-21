NBA ref hilariously tries convincing Draymond Green to keep his "feelings" in check - "Listened to the first 10 minutes of your podcast"

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for being "too emotional" following Golden State's 123-118 home victory on Friday. His critique reached veteran official Tyler Ford, who comically warned the four-time NBA champion about keeping his feelings in check on Wednesday.

Green was again embroiled in controversy Friday after committing a questionable third-quarter foul against Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey. After losing control of the ball in the paint and tumbling to the ground, the veteran pinned Edey's right ankle down with his left elbow.

The contact tripped the 7-foot-4 big man as he threw an outlet pass, resulting in officials calling a transition take foul. However, the play wasn't reviewed until the following day, when the NBA upgraded it to a Flagrant 1 foul.

While Green wasn't ejected for his contentious contact with Edey, he received two late-game technical fouls for arguing with referees and got tossed.

After the contest, Jenkins expressed disappointment that Green wasn't penalized sooner for seemingly trying to trip Edey.

"So, I know there's a code in this league, and I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed," Jenkins said. "Very disappointing."

Edey also noted that Green's foul "definitely wasn't a basketball play."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green reflected on the incident. The four-time All-Star questioned Jenkins' toughness and influence on Edey.

"You run into the media crying about a foul. Come on, bro. With your (7-4) rookie," Green said (Timestamp: 8:19). "So, guess what you just taught your (7-4) rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul. We (are) bigs, we (are) big men. You don't run to the media talking about a foul. (You're) a big man."

Ahead of the Warriors' Wednesday home matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Ford and Green met up. The veteran referee humorously informed Green that he saw his podcast rant and asked him to heed his advice regarding not being too emotional.

"I listened to the first 10 minutes of your podcast, so I don't want to hear no feelings tonight," Ford said.

However, Green appeared to be a good sport. He simply smiled, nodded, and said, "Yes, sir."

Draymond Green says people want him to get suspended again to boost NBA's low ratings

During his podcast, Draymond Green touched on potential reasons for fans and league personnel rooting for him to get suspended. According to the oft-maligned veteran, if he receives another suspension, the corresponding controversy could help resolve the NBA's reported early season ratings decline.

"I'm playing too well, and guess what else? The ratings are low," Green said. "We know Draymond's name sparks buzz. We know that name carries weight. We know that's gonna get people riled up. 'Hey, man, (the) ratings (are) low.' 'Sub in Draymond s**t.'"

Green has been suspended six times throughout his 13-year career, including two suspensions early last season that cost him 17 games. So, the league will likely keep him on a short leash all season.

