NBA Reports: 90-year-old Hubie Brown expected to be retained by ESPN amid recent layoffs by broadcaster

90-year-old Hubie Brown will remain with ESPN despite the company having tons of layoffs recently, firing some of the fan-favorite media personnel. Brown has been broadcasting since 1985 and is looking stronger than ever as he stays with ESPN until now.

According to sources, Brown will remain to call games in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. The tenured broadcaster has already been inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame back in 2022 and hasn't shared his plan to stop anytime soon.

Brown will be 90 years old when the season starts. Still going strong pic.twitter.com/px1pWP9x9e ESPN plans to retain Hubie Brown, per @flasportsbuzzBrown will be 90 years old when the season starts. Still going strong

It is unsure if Brown will be working with the new lineup that ESPN has planned out. It's been in the talks that Doc Rivers and Doris Burke will be the ones to replace Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy as lead analysts.

ESPN hasn't announced how many games Brown will be covering for next season. During last year's campaign, he only covered 15 games of the NBA season. For the next campaign, Hubie Brown could cover a similar number of games.

Which teams have Hubie Brown coached in the past?

Prior to his broadcasting career, Hubie Brown was a head coach in the NBA and had a storied career leading teams. His coaching career started in 1955 when he was the head coach for St. Mary Academy. Not only did he coach basketball, but he was also guiding the baseball team during his time.

He followed it up by becoming an assistant coach for the College of William & Mary and then Duke University for consecutive years. He coached at the collegiate level until 1972 becoming an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown was able to coach Karee Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, two Hall of Fame players.

Brown then transferred to the ABA (American Basketball Association), becoming the head coach for the Kentucky Colonels. But the Colonels didn't merge with the NBA, leading the tenured coach to join the NBA once again. There, he became the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Tonight at 8pm ET on NBA TV! Hubie Brown sits down with @MattWinerTV to discuss his incredible journey as a coach and broadcasterTonight at 8pm ET on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/zNIxeWcLLa

In the 1977-78 season, Brown led the Hawks to a 41–41 record, earning his first Coach of the Year award. In 1982, he joined the New York Knicks as their head coach. He didn't have much success coaching the Knicks, as they were only able to have significant success in his first two years with the team.

After 16 years of hiatus, Hubie Brown was hired by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2002–03 season. The following year, the Grizzlies were able to have a 50-32 record, resulting in Brown winning his second Coach of the Year award.

