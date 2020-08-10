NBA Results Roundup (August 9th) - LA Clippers fall to the Brooklyn Nets, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans out of playoff contention

On Sunday, we got to see some brilliant NBA action with some crucial games won and lost. Some of the games played today have eliminated teams from playoff contention. With superstars such as Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and James Harden in action, we got to see some nail biters that went down the stretch, along with several blowouts.

The OKC Thunder brushed off the Washington Wizards, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the East. In two crucial games for the NBA play-in tournament, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the defending champions, the Toronto Raptors, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the weary New Orleans Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics prevailed over the Orlando Magic in a hard-fought game while the Portland Trail Blazers eked out a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings handily while the LA Clippers fell to the Brooklyn Nets.

Let's have a look at the results of the NBA games tonight.

1. The OKC Thunder breeze past the Washington Wizards

NBA star Chris Paul led the Thunder to victory against the Wizards

The OKC Thunder had no trouble putting away the Washington Wizards in a 121-103 blowout victory. The Thunder dominated from the get go without letting the Wizards take the lead at any point in the game.

Darius Bazley continued his impressive run for the Thunder with 23 points off the bench. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points and NBA All-Star Chris Paul dished out 9 dimes. The Thunder had an impressive 46.2% three-point shooting in the game.

Mike Muscala got the start and delivered 4-8 from behind the arc. #ThunderUp @OGandE Power Play of the Game. pic.twitter.com/tTpxJcXBPT — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 9, 2020

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards scored poorly with Jerome Robinson leading the scoring with 19 points. None of the Wizards' starters scored over 15 points in the game as they struggled to get the ball in the basket.

Final score: Washington Wizards 103-122 OKC Thunder (Robinson 19 points, 6 assists; Darius Bazley 23 points, 7 rebounds)

2. The Toronto Raptors ease past the struggling Memphis Grizzlies in crucial NBA game

The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors

The Memphis Grizzlies' playoff chances continued to fall as they were easily defeated by the Toronto Raptors 108-99. NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam put on a show tonight with 26 points, while Serge Ibaka ended up with a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

.@pskills43 was gettin' buckets today.



26 Pts | 4 3pm pic.twitter.com/82S7YL9TQi — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 9, 2020

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points for the Grizzlies while Grayson Allen had 20. Ja Morant's scoring struggles continued, and he ended up with 17 points and 10 assists.

Final score: Memphis Grizzlies 99-108 Toronto Raptors (Brooks 25 points, 6 rebounds; Siakam 26 points, 3 assists)

3. The New Orleans Pelicans out of playoff contention after loss to the San Antonio Spurs

NBA sensation Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are out of the playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs handed the New Orleans Pelicans a 122-113 defeat which has now ended the Pelicans' chances to get into the play-in tournament at the end of the NBA regular season.

The Spurs were clinical with DeMar DeRozan scoring 27 points on 10-16 shooting. With the Spurs taking control early in the first half, the Pelicans had to catch up to them throughout the game and in the end, the experience of Coach Pop's men won them the game.

JJ Redick caught fire with 8 made three-pointers en route to his 31-point performance. Zion Williamson put up 25 points as well, but none of the other starters were able to make their shots.

Final score: San Antonio Spurs 122-113 New Orleans Pelicans (DeRozan 27 points, 4 rebounds; Redick 31 points, 5 rebounds)

4. The Celtics hold on to win against the Magic in overtime

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics down the stretch

The Boston Celtics survived a battle against the Orladno Magic to win 122-119 in overtime. Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum were on fire with 31 and 29 points respectively. NBA All-Star Kemba Walker struggled with just 4 points going 1-9 from the field.

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - 11th August 2020

JT hit a big shot to tie it up in tonight's @jetblue Play of the Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vl0idbg9Ou — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 9, 2020

The Orlando Magic stayed neck and neck with the Celtics for most of the game with Vucevic leading the way scoring 26 points. The Boston Celtics are now firmly in the third spot in the East.

Final score: Orlando Magic 119-122 Boston Celtics (Vucevic 26 points, 11 rebounds; Hayward 31 points, 9 rebounds)

5. The 76ers fall to the Blazers with more injury troubles

The Portland Trail Blazers in action in an NBA game

The Philadephia 76ers suffered another blow with a 121-124 loss at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid suffered an ankle injury and left the game after playing just 6 minutes.

For the 76ers, it was Josh Richardson who took over after Embiid left, scoring 34 points on 65% shooting from the field. Alec Burks provided some great bench production with 20 points.

51 points in 40 minutes.@dame_lillard is DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/PntUMsdhcg — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 10, 2020

Damian Lillard was the star of the night with 51 points on 57.1% shooting. Lillard managed to get past every defender on the 76ers squad and even dished out 7 assists. Carmelo Anthony backed him up with a solid 20-point performance.

Final score: Philadelphia 76ers 121-124 Portland Trail Blazers (Richardson 34 points, 6 assists; Lillard 51 points, 7 assists)

6. Austin Rivers and James Harden flatten the Sacramento Kings

Former NBA MVP James Harden in action for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets put on a shooting show in their 129-112 drubbing of the Sacramento Kings. With this loss, the Kings are out of contention for a spot in the play-in tournament.

.@AustinRivers25 with a career-high 41pts tonight in the win! pic.twitter.com/fTxfSvioAk — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 10, 2020

Austin Rivers scored a career high 41 points while former NBA MVP James Harden scored 32 points for the Rockets. The Kings were led by De'Aaron Fox, who put up 26 points but did not get much support from the rest of the team.

Final score: Houston Rockets 129-112 Sacramento Kings (Rivers 42 points, 6 rebounds; Fox 26 points, 9 assists)

7. The LA Clippers fall to the Brooklyn Nets despite Kawhi Leonard's 39 points

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in action for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers suffered a 120-129 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets took off with a 45-24 start in the first quarter and kept up the pressure. Despite a third quarter comeback, the Clippers did not take the lead in the game.

Caris LaVert, Joe Harris and Tyler Johnson each scored over 20 points to keep the Clippers at bay. Reigning NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's 39-point effort went in vain without the support of the rest of the team. The NBA title favorites, the LA Clippers were playing without Paul George and Patrick Beverley in this game.

Final score: Brooklyn Nets 129-120 LA Clippers (LaVert 27 points, 13 points; Leonard 39 points, 6 rebounds)

Also Read: OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2020