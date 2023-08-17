NBA Rivals Week is back for the 2023-24 season after a successful inaugural showing last year. With new rivalries formed during the 2022-23 playoffs, this year's Rivals Week is surely going to be a big hit.

This year will see 11 nationally televised games broadcast on four networks over five days. Things will kick off on January 23rd and run through January 27th. The NBA PR Twitter account released a Tweet about the event.

NBA Rivals Week full schedule

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

January 23rd NBA Rivals Schedule

Game 1: New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Broadcast network: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The battle for New York!

Game 2: LA Lakers vs LA Clippers

Broadcast network: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The battle for LA!

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

January 24th NBA Rivals Schedule

Game 1: OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Broadcast network: ESPN

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: Two of the best up-and-coming young teams in the league.

Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

Broadcast network: ESPN

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Rivalry: Things got heated when these two teams faced off in the playoffs, specifically between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

January 25th NBA Rivals Schedule

Game 1: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Broadcast network: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The two teams met up in a seven-game series in the NBA Playoffs with plenty of tense moments.

Game 2: Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Broadcast network: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The two California-based franchises matched up in the playoffs last season for a thrilling series.

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

January 26th NBA Rivals Schedule

Game 1: Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Broadcast network: NBA TV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Rivalry: Luka Doncic and Trae Young, who were traded for one another on draft day, have become the modern-day Shaquille O'Neal & Alonzo Mourning.

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Broadcast network: NBA TV

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson will get the chance to play one another in what could be the makings of a long rivalry.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

January 27th NBA Rivals Schedule

Game 1: Miami Heat vs. NY Knicks

Broadcast network: ABC

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Rivalry: Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s these two teams met in the playoffs for four straight years, spawning a huge rivalry.

Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Broadcast network: ABC

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic will pit the two prior MVP candidates against one another.

Game 3: LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Broadcast network: ABC

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Rivalry: The competitive rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry will continue in the week's marquee matchup following a 2022-23 playoff showdown.

