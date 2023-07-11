NBA Rookie of the Year odds: What is the early outlook for the 2023-24 season?

The 2023 NBA Draft class looks extremely promising and deep. Led by Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, the battle for the Rookie of the Year award could be the most exciting in years.

While “Wemby” is considered the best generational prospect since LeBron James more than 20 years ago, some rookies like their chances to win the ROY. Adding spice to the said award is Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder.

Scoot, Chet or Brandon Miller are pretty good odds if you don’t believe the Wemby hype / think he’s going to get injured…. Current DraftKings NBA Rookie of the Year LinesScoot, Chet or Brandon Miller are pretty good odds if you don’t believe the Wemby hype / think he’s going to get injured…. Current DraftKings NBA Rookie of the Year Lines 💰Scoot, Chet or Brandon Miller are pretty good odds if you don’t believe the Wemby hype / think he’s going to get injured…. https://t.co/lnmALQv0jT

Holmgren was drafted second by the Thunder in 2022 but sat out last season due to a broken foot. If his summer league play for Oklahoma is any indication of his performance next season, he will be expected to challenge for the ROY award.

Favorites to win the NBA Rookie of the Year honors as of July 10, 2023

Player Odds Victor Wembanyama -130 Chet Holmgren +350 Scoot Henderson +400 Brandon Miller +1200 Cam Whitmore +2000 Amen Thompson +2500 Jarace Walker +2500 Anthony Black +3000 Sasha Vezenkov +3000 Ausar Thompson +3000 Taylor Hendricks +3500 Vasilije Micic +3500 Gradey Dick +3500 Cason Wallace +4000 Bilal Coulibaly +5000 Keyonte George +7500

It’s no surprise that Victor Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to emerge as the top rookie of the 2023-24 season. Many already called him a bust after a jittery performance against the Charlotte Hornets in his summer league debut.

“Wemby” was the darling of the packed Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas but struggled with his shots. He scored only nine points, hitting just 2-13 field-goal attempts, including 1-6 from deep. The Frenchman added eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing!27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK Victor Wembanyama displays his tantalizing skillset in his 2nd #NBA2KSummerLeague outing!27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK https://t.co/Nqw23FEFbL

Victor Wembanyama, however, had a big bounce-back game in his second NBA Summer League game. He had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The top pick of the draft was 9-14 from the field, hitting 2-4 three-point shots.

Chet Holmgren has been putting up solid numbers in three games. He hasn’t shown signs of hesitation while playing on his surgically-repaired foot.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar After a full year of OKC fans replaying Summer League 2022 highlights, a brand new Chet Holmgren mixtape dropped: After a full year of OKC fans replaying Summer League 2022 highlights, a brand new Chet Holmgren mixtape dropped: https://t.co/RAcUzx5bj3

The No.2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. If he sustains this form in the regular season, he should challenge for the Rookie of the Year award.

Scoot Henderson, meanwhile, had the best summer league debut, at least in the first quarter. He dropped 13 points in the first quarter, including several highlight reel moves. Henderson exited early, however, due to a right shoulder injury.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. Scoot Henderson is gonna be a star — this is happening. Don’t say Russillo and I didn’t try to warn you. https://t.co/5zbfFw15dn

The Portland Trail Blazers rookie finished with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in just 21 minutes. Many raved about his performance, after putting up the most NBA-ready performance among rookies.

If the shoulder injury will not be an issue, Scoot Henderson will be a name to watch out for in the ROY race.

While Las Vegas odds are torn between Chet Holmgren and Henderson as the second and third-best favorites, respectively, Brandon Miller is near unanimous fourth. He had two disappointing NBA Summer League games but bounced back nicely against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter ‍ This bucket by Brandon Miller was filthy This bucket by Brandon Miller was filthy 😮‍💨 https://t.co/er7oFDLntn

Playing with LaMelo Ball will only improve his chances of becoming the best rookie to come out of the draft.

