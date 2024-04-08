NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Victor Wembanyama (Week 24)

The NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) race will be down to its final week starting Monday. As has been the case for months, the weekly ranking has Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren occupying the top two spots. One of them will likely be named the top freshman of the 2023 draft class.

Although the limelight was again deservedly on the two lanky players, other rookies rightfully made the weekly honors. Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandon Miller continued to turn heads in Week 24.

The quintet on this list has easily been the most consistent throughout the season and deserves another mention in the latest ranking.

Top five contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for Week 24

#5 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: 71

Last week: 6.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.3 APG and 1.0 SPG

Season: 11.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG

Jaime Jaquez’s role with the Miami Heat has been toned down a bit with the return of Tyler Herro.

The rookie has been forced to adjust again to the presence of another ball-handler/scorer and deal wtih an injury. Still, he made his impact on the team’s late push to finish the season strong. He deserves the No. 5 spot in the weekly NBA Rookie of the Year race.

#4 Brandin Podziemski

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins -1 loss)

Season: 70

Last week: 9.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 4.5 APG

Season: 9.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 3.8 APG

Brandin Podziemski had a slow Week 24 start to the NBA Rookie of the Year race. He didn’t make the kind of impact the league has become accustomed to seeing from him in his first two games. Podziemski, though, bounced back in his last two games to ascend the race ladder.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 games (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: 71

Last week: 21.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG and 1.3 BPG

Season: 17.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 2.4 APG

The highlight of Brandon Miller’s Week 24 performance was against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

In a game that had emerging stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Miller was arguably the best player. The former Alabama star spoiled Orlando’s night by making the crucial plays in the Charlotte Hornets' surprising win. Miller deserves the No. 3 spot on the NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: 78

Last week: 17.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 BPG and 1.3 APG

Season: 16.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG and 2.4 BPG

Chet Holmgren had bigger responsibilities in Week 24 due to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams dealing with injuries.

While Holmgren did well, he wasn’t as effective when he had his two teammates getting the attention of the defense. The former Gonzaga superstar, though, is deserving of the No. 2 spot in the NBA Rookie of the Year weekly ranking.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: 3 games (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: 69

Last week: 24.3 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 7.7 APG and 6.3 BPG

Season: 21.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.6 BPG and 1.3 SPG

Victor Wembanyama only underlined his NBA Rookie of the Year chances with a mind-boggling Week 24.

The San Antonio Spurs played with a crippled roster, ut Spurs had a chance to go 3-0 during the games he played. No one but him had the honor of topping the list after yet another jaw-dropping stretch of games.

