NBA Rumors: Analyst believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will find it difficult to trade former NBA champion after the Mitchell move

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast a relatively stable salary-cap hit, considering their talent quality. This surprise is primarily due to the age of the players on their roster, most of whom are on smaller contracts.

Kevin Love, who Cleveland acquired in 2014 from the Timberwolves, will enter the final year of his four-year, $120 million contract in 2022-23. Love is set to make approximately $29 million next season, according to data on Spotrac.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Kevin Love joined the Cavaliers 8 years ago. Eight.



Time freaking flies. Kevin Love joined the Cavaliers 8 years ago. Eight.Time freaking flies. https://t.co/AccpZbT8KP

Love's contract was the largest on the Cavs roster before Mitchell's acquisition, a surprising fact considering he started only four games last season. Jarrett Allen's four-year, $80 million extension will also kick in next season.

On the "HoopsHype" podcast, Chris Fedor of cleveland.com said why a trade including Love isn't likely:

"He’s set to make $28.9 million this season. There’s inherent value to that when you’re talking about a trade. The problem is if you’re going to trade Love, you’re going to bring somebody back making the same kind of money."

"Chances are that guy will be making that money into the 2023-24 season or the 2024-25 season. Then, Cleveland’s salaries would get really high and crowded. Garland’s extension will kick in, and they’ll have to pay Mobley soon.

"All of those things the Cavaliers have to consider. I think because they took on Mitchell already, it would be hard for them to trade Love and take back a bloated salary."

Cleveland Cavaliers salary cap and financial future

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fedor makes a great point about maintaining the salaries on the Cavs' books.

The Cavaliers signed Darius Garland to a maximum rookie extension, which has the potential to balloon to $231 million. Jarrett Allen is making $20 million a year. Caris LeVert will make close to $19 million next season, and Evan Mobley will be up for an extension in a couple of years.

Considering the financial burden they will likely be under 2-3 years from now, extending Kevin Love doesn't seem prudent.

Scotto and Fedor suggested signing Love to a mid-level exception once his contract is over. Love is an established veteran who could continue contributing on the floor and as a leader.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently $2.5 million below the luxury-tax level. This cap position is likely to change when Garland's extension kicks in. If Mobley signs a max deal, the Cavs will become one of the top spenders in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott