NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics considering 10x All-Star as potential signee following Danilo Gallinari’s MCL injury 

The Boston Celtics can't seem to sit back and relax this offseason. Following newly acquired forward Danilo Gallinari's MCL injury, the 17-time NBA champions are considering making a move to sign free agent Carmelo Anthony. Here's what Bally Sports' Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson reported regarding this:

"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told."

The potential future Hall of Famer still has a lot left in the tank. Anthony, 38, has rejuvenated his career with the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers over the last three years. He adapted brilliantly to his limited role as a bench scorer and spot-up shooter.

Melo has averaged roughly 13.5 points per game, shooting around 38% from 3-point range over the last two seasons as a bench player. The most impressive part about him is his availability since coming back to the league in 2019.

Carmelo Anthony has played in 196 out of 214 games over the last three seasons. Considering his age, it is a remarkable achievement and a testament to his ability as an invaluable presence on a contending roster.

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony interested in reunion with Boston Celtics' conference rivals

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson's latest report linking Carmelo Anthony to the Boston Celtics also mentioned that the New York Knicks remain interested in signing him this offseason. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Anthony is interested in playing for the franchise next season.

At 38, Melo probably has a year or two left, so the perspective of finishing his career with his hometown franchise is understandable. However, winning the chip by potentially joining the Boston Celtics, provided an offer is on the table, is also an enticing prospect.

The Celtics are positioned to contend for a championship. Calling time on his Hall of Fame-caliber career by potentially winning his first ring could intrigue the veteran forward. Even though Anthony is yet to be signed by an NBA team, it's likely that he will get picked up towards the end of the offseason.

An efficient ten-point scorer off the bench, Carmelo Anthony could be a solid addition for any contending team for next season. It will be interesting to see what's in store for him moving forward.

