NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell's return to former team could set stage for Lakers to land DeMar DeRozan in free agency

A potential trade for the LA Lakers to land DeMar DeRozan could send D'Angelo Russell back to the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers are still interested in pursuing DeRozan this offseason to secure the third star that they desperately need. However, gunning for another All-Star would mean sacrificing their starting point guard.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Lakers can acquire DeRozan. The organization would only need a third team to make it all happen. The third team to make the Lakers-Chicago Bulls trade would be the Nets. They've reportedly been interested in a reunion with their former star guard.

The Nets recently traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and are looking to trade other players this summer.

"For the Lakers to bring on DeRozan, Los Angeles may have to work with a third team to offload some salary, such as D’Angelo Russell or Gabe Vincent. The Nets have been open to welcoming Russell back to Barclays Center since this past trade deadline," Fischer reported.

Russell spent two seasons with the Nets, earning his first All-Star nod. In the two seasons he played with the team, he averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists. The former Ohio State point guard also led the team in the 2019 playoffs where he put up 19.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 3.6 apg.

The second run of Russell with the Lakers has been met with criticism from doubters, especially in the postseason. In the 2024 playoffs, the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in five games. During that series, he failed to score a point in Game 3.

The Lakers tried to trade D'Angelo Russell for Klay Thompson

Fans were waiting for the Lakers to make a major move to improve their roster this summer. However, they failed in their attempt to acquire former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. TNT's Chris Haynes reported that the LA team proposed a trade package for the four-time champion.

The insider said that the Lakers tried to package D'Angelo Russell for Thompson.

"It was gonna take a sign-and-trade to get Klay, and it did not — it just did not happen. I was told that it would have likely involved D’Angelo Russell being a part of a deal to get Klay. And from what I was told, the (Golden State) Warriors weren’t interested in bringing back D’Angelo Russell," Haynes said.

Haynes also said that the offer from the Lakers was around the ballpark of three to four years with a $20 million annual salary.

