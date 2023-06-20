NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard covets Zion Williamson joing him on Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has shown interest in having Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans join him. His endorsement came in the form of a like on a tweet suggesting the Trail Blazers should explore a trade for Williamson.

Recent reports have indicated that the Pelicans may be considering trade offers for Williamson, with their sights set on acquiring guard Scoot Henderson in this week's NBA draft. A projected top three pick, Henderson has the potential to stabilize New Orleans' guard position.

While parting ways with Williamson, the 2019 No. 1 pick, could be a difficult decision for the Pelicans, it could provide an opportunity elevate the team's prospects by adding Henderson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Damian Lillard likes idea of Zion Williamson joining Portland Trail Blazers: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t… Damian Lillard likes idea of Zion Williamson joining Portland Trail Blazers: ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t…

Because the Portland Trail Blazers possess the No. 3 pick, the Pelicans would need to work out a trade to pursue Henderson.

The Blazers are in a challenging position this offseason. They must decide whether to trade Damian Lillard and embark on a roster rebuild, utilize the No. 3 pick to kick-start a new era or retain Lillard and construct a team around him, employing the high-value pick as a trade asset.

Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson partnership could shape Portland's future

Damian Lillard

Navigating this situation requires careful consideration, but there is no denying Damian Lillard's ability to perform at an elite level. To maximize his potential, the Blazers need to surround him with more talent.

Although Lillard's individual brilliance was evident this season, the Trail Blazers fell short of making the play-in tournament in the competitive Western Conference. The seven-time All-Star averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3%, including 37.1% from beyond the arc.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” People around the league expect the Pelicans to move Zion Williamson by Thursday, per @BillSimmons “The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” People around the league expect the Pelicans to move Zion Williamson by Thursday, per @BillSimmons “The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” https://t.co/CXZAgpr2kr

As for Zion Williamson, injuries have plagued his NBA career, but his impact on the court has been undeniable when healthy. An All-Star twice in four seasons, he has averaged 25.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.6 apg. His shooting percentage is an exceptional 60.5%.

Williamson's presence alongside Lillard could create a formidable duo and shape the future of the Portland franchise beyond Lillard's career.

The specifics of a potential trade package for Williamson remain uncertain, as the Trail Blazers might need to offer more than just the No. 3 pick to acquire him.

Fans eagerly anticipate any updates on these trade rumors as the NBA offseason continues. Its surprises make the league stand out. Should Lillard's longing for Williamson to be part of the Trail Blazers be fulfilled, it might result in a remarkable transformation in the dynamics of both teams.

Poll : 0 votes