NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Heat trade has attracted 5 teams to facilitate multi-team deal to land 7x All-star in Miami 

Since the buzz of free agency has died down, Damian Lillard has been the biggest story in the NBA. After an extended run with the Portland Trail Blazers, the All-Star guard has informed the front office that he would like a trade.

Not long after the request was made, Damian Lillard and his representitives made it clear that he will only play for the Miami Heat. This has caused a roadblock as Portland has not been impressed by what they have to offer. While they might want to do right by Lillard, they also have to think about the interest of the franchise moving forward.

During a recent roundtable, multiple ESPN reporters and analysts answered questions about the offseason. When the topic of Lillard came up, Marc J. Spears reported that as many as five other teams are willing to help facilitate a trade.

"I'm told that while Portland isn't happy with potential packages, there are over five teams interested in a potential multiteam trade that could get it done."

"It won't be today or tomorrow or perhaps the next day, but I believe it will ultimately end up with Lillard going to Miami."

Fresh off their second trip to the NBA Finals in four years, the Miami Heat now have a chance to add a superstar-level talent to their roster.

The Damian Lillard trade could end up like a previous superstar trade

Based on what we've seen this far, it seems like more teams will be needed to get Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers want a proper return, and have no interest in a player like Tyler Herro being the main piece they get back.

With the new nugget from Marc Spears, the Lillard trade could resemble a superstar trade from not too long ago. That being when the Houston Rockets sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a megadeal.

By the time the deal was finalized, four different teams walked away with assets. The Nets got Harden, Houston got a haul of picks and players, and the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers walked away with great returns as well.

As the Lillard rumor mill continues to heat up, a scenario like this could possibly happen again. Seeing that the seven-time All-Star only wants to play in one spot, other teams might see it as an opportunity to make upgrades to their roster as well.

