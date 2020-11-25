NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey was offered work by NFL and MLB teams before he joined the Philadelphia 76ers 

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more aggressive teams during this off-season as per NBA rumors. Many have credited the positive changes made by the franchise to the newly hired president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey. In a recent interview, he discussed how his employers could have been very different.

"We've got our plan ready to execute there."



💭 @dmorey on free agency. pic.twitter.com/UWisGP9mgb — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 20, 2020

NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey was offered the General Manager post by MLB and NFL teams

Daryl Morey

The NBA community almost unanimously heralds Daryl Morey as a wizard when it comes to building teams. The 48-year-old took a Houston Rockets unit that struggled to crack the postseason and turned them into contenders under his management.

And within the first few weeks of his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Morey has already made positive changes to the team's roster. There is more to come as per NBA rumors, but the franchise could have very well missed out on him this off-season.

New @sixers president @dmorey dropped an interesting nugget about who reached out to him during his brief unemployment: pic.twitter.com/YFHqhaAQ8y — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 23, 2020

In an interview on the Rich Eisen show, Daryl Morey revealed that he was approached by teams in MLB and the NFL after his resignation from the Houston Rockets.

When asked why he didn't take the NFL job, Morey joked about not knowing enough about the league to function as a General Manager there.

The now president of basketball operations for the 76ers also talked about thinking that he would be on the market for a year or so. This was due to the season being so close at the time, and he believed that not many teams would be willing to take the risk during this period.

Philadelphia 76ers

Fortunately for both parties, the Philadelphia 76ers were more than willing to take a risk on Daryl Morey, and the decision is already looking like an incredible one.

The franchise has already made impressive deals to bring in shooters that better complement their core of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. And according to NBA rumors, there may be more on the way.

With Daryl Morey in charge of the roster now, the Philadelphia 76ers could transform into title contenders in the near future.

