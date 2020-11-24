NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks' interest in Russell Westbrook waning as Houston Rockets look to run it back

NBA Trade Rumors around the Houston Rockets have run rampant during the 2020 offseason. Franchises around the league have been linked to unsettled stars, with the New York Knicks being one of the most mentioned teams. Reports suggest the side has been monitoring several stars during this period, and one of the biggest names is former OKC Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

.@russwest44 was all smiles when he arrived in NYC for the 2008 #NBADraft

Tune in to the NBA League Pass on the 19th of November at 6 AM to catch the 2020 #NBADraft live. pic.twitter.com/UhcXQvM8Z1 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) November 15, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: New Yor Knicks consider quitting chase for Russell Westbrook this offseason

Russell Westbrook

As per last week's NBA Trade Rumors, the New York Knicks were one of the front runners to land Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook. The 2017 NBA MVP divides opinion and experts were up in arms about the franchise's attempts to build inorganically. Many fans expected the team to have yet another disappointing season in 2020-21.

Despite the earlier rumors, insiders have recently claimed the franchise is reluctant to go after big-money stars. Sources suggest the Knicks are looking to build around the likes of RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, prospects seen as individuals with high potential.

.@ZachLowe_NBA on the latest Gordon Hayward contract machinations, what teams the Celtics could deal Hayward to, plus what message is being sent now that @espn_macmahon has reported the Rockets are "willing to get uncomfortable" waiting out James Harden & Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/pfxkIIAYkq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 18, 2020

With that mindset, the New York Knicks have reportedly tempered their interest in Russell Westbrook. While this move has seen mixed reviews from fans, it may be a step in the right direction for the franchise.

At 32, Russell Westbrook is approaching the tail-end of his prime and has been increasingly injury-prone in the last couple of seasons. Additionally, his inefficient shooting and massive contract make it difficult to guarantee returns on the high investment.

Russel Westbrook's game revolves around athleticism, which isn't a quality that ages well. As a result, experts believe Westbrook's years as a high-production asset are coming to an end.

New York Knicks

If the New York Knicks are looking to build around their young core, saving cap space for next season would be an excellent move. Not only is the 2020-21 free agency class a stacked class, but the Knicks will also have more spending power to acquire players.

Nonetheless, the New York Knicks acquisition of Russell Westbrook is still on the cards as per NBA Trade Rumors, and things could change yet again, ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

