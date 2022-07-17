NBA Rumors: Executives across league deem Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray deals massive ‘risks’

Eminent NBA analyst Zach Lowe has reported that executives in the league are outraged at the recent blockbuster trades.

The NBA offseason kicked off with two megadeals involving Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray, drastically changing the landscape of the league. The Utah Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a huge package involving multiple players and picks. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to give Trae Young an All-Star running mate.

While the trades make sense for some fans, the packages around the players were considered extensive and 'over the top'. As per ESPN's Zach Lowe, several executives around the league called the deals 'reckless'. He wrote:

"But there is always risk, no matter how great the players involved. Several front-office executives around the league used a word beyond 'risk' to describe the recent Atlanta and Minnesota deals: reckless."

"Future planning is passe, apparently," one front-office executive told Lowe.

The Atlanta Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap in exchange for Murray. Many have called the package too steep for a one-time All-Star who hasn't proven anything in the NBA. The Hawks are getting an inexperienced guard who might or might not work well alongside Trae Young.

However, it's still a risk worth taking because if the experiment works, the Hawks could have a deep postseason run. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves' package for Rudy Gobert is quite outrageous and has spoiled the landscape of free agency.

Did Rudy Gobert trade mess up NBA free agency?

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz during the 2022 NBA playoffs

The Rudy Gobert trade was outlandish, as he was not worthy enough to stay on a title-contending team like the Utah Jazz despite being their highest-paid player. However, he was worth almost five players and as many first-round picks, including a pick swap.

Gobert's market value was consistently declining after the Jazz's multiple first-round exits, and many teams considered him a liability. So, it was surprising when the Minnesota Timberwolves gave the Jazz such a lavish package.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Gobert trade ruined everything. ESPN talking about how Ainge would love to set record for draft picks acquired in Mitchell deal, with Knicks able to offer 8 first rounders. Heat can offer 3, but Gobert deal makes that seem like pittance. Sigh. Gobert trade ruined everything. ESPN talking about how Ainge would love to set record for draft picks acquired in Mitchell deal, with Knicks able to offer 8 first rounders. Heat can offer 3, but Gobert deal makes that seem like pittance. Sigh.

Now, after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the market value is extremely high. Nets' front office members are reportedly thinking that if Gobert can command the number of assets he did, superstars are probably worth more.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said. The asking price appears to be steep, but in the wake of Utah’s recent Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal to Minnesota, the Jazz are no longer simply dismissing calls on Mitchell, sources said.

Only time will tell if these players are worth their price tag, or they'll deliver for their new teams. For now, it does feel like NBA free agency has frozen, as teams are unable to come up with massive packages.

LIVE POLL Q. Was the Rudy Gobert trade ridiculous? Yes No 0 votes so far