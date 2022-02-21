NBA Rumors: Executives projecting Bronny James to be second-round pick; reports suggest 'a team could reach for the son to lure the father'

The possibility of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James teaming up with his son Bronny James just might come to fruition, as per NBA rumors.

According to Eric Pincus of The Bleacher Report, NBA teams could pick Bronny in the first round if that means landing his father. Bronny is projected to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Pincus wrote in this regard:

"Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it's too early to say with any certainty. A team could reach for the son to lure the father."

The opportunity of signing LeBron James could prove to be enticing enough for teams to pick Bronny James earlier in the draft. King James has been vocal about playing with Bronny in the league before he retires. Playing with his son in the NBA might just trump over every other achievement of his.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



“A team could reach for the son to lure the father.” Report: Several executives believe Bronny James currently projects to be a 2nd-round pick at this point“A team could reach for the son to lure the father.” lakersdaily.com/report-several… Report: Several executives believe Bronny James currently projects to be a 2nd-round pick at this point “A team could reach for the son to lure the father.” lakersdaily.com/report-several…

Will Bronny James be able to play with his father LeBron James in the NBA?

King James on the sidelines at one of Bronny's games

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to play for the same team as his son Bronny James in the NBA.

The former Miami Heat star's biggest wish is to share an NBA court with his son. That might just might be possible with his eldest son, Bronny, who has been making waves with his incredible performances for his high school Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will be enrolled in college that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been contemplating his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, he will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024.

LeBron James' second son Bryce Maximus is also a budding player who seems to have got the same traits from his father. However, he is too young for James to even think about playing with him in the NBA.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny.Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/STwXBIHVHN

LeBron James' current contract with the LA Lakers expires in 2023, but he could well sign a deal with a team that could potentially land Bronny in 2024. Which pick would be used on Bronny James is unknown now, and could change in the coming years depending on his performances. However, he certainly seems to exhibit the hops his dad has as he continues to showcase his athleticism.

Nevertheless, if James does play get to play with his son in the NBA, it will be, without question, one of the greatest moments in the history of the league. It will also be a testament to LeBron James' longevity, as it is often easy to forget that James made his debut in the league back in 2003 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Is LeBron James the greatest player of all time? Yes No 0 votes so far