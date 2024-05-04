NBA Rumors: Former MVP reportedly considering departure from Clippers following disappointing Playoffs run

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook could be in the market for a new home depending on how things play out over the next few weeks. After taking a pay cut to stay with the LA Clippers this season, Westbrook's time with the team may have come to an end following their first-round exit from the playoffs.

On Saturday, following the Clippers Game 6 loss to the Mavericks, a report was published by The Athletic where longtime reporter Sam Amick indicated that there was more at play behind the scenes in regards to Westbrook being relegated to a smaller role than he's used to.

Given that, there have been questions surrounding whether or not the former MVP could potentially look for a bigger role on another team. Of course, this season, Westbrook will be faced with a player option in the final year of his deal with the LA Clippers.

Should he opt-in, he will earn just over $4 million for the 2024-25 season. If he ops out, though, he will become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with whatever team he chooses.

His player option has a deadline of June 29 according to Spotrac, meaning Westbrook will have eight weeks to the day to make his decision. The big question is, if he decides to sign elsewhere, where could he potentially go?

Looking at potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook this season amid questions of his future with LA Clippers

While Russell Westbrook could still decide to remain with the LA Clippers given that Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are both under contract, things are up in the air. Moreover, with Paul George still without an extension, this season could see a big shakeup to the Clippers' roster.

Given that, the team could potentially let Westbrook opt out of his contract and re-sign him for more money, satisfying him while giving him a bigger role. That would, of course, be if they let Paul George walk, which owner Steve Ballmer may not be inclined to do.

If Westbrook leaves, though, there are a couple of teams who are both in need of a point guard and have money to spend. For starters, Westbrook could be a great fit in Miami, where his hard-nosed play and impressive work ethic would fit right in with the team's Heat Culture.

Moreover, when looking at their depth chart, adding a high-level point guard could be just what the team needs. At the same time, while continuing to look in the Eastern Conference, another name jumps out - the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the team acquired Kyle Lowry this season, a defensive-minded guard with a high motor like Westbrook could be a great fit. Moreover, with reports indicating that the team could also make a run at Paul George, the chance for the two friends to unite in Philly could see Westbrook take less money to join a title contender.

With plenty of options, and plenty of teams likely interested in the former MVP, only time will tell how things play out.