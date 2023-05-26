NBA Rumors- Frank Vogel in line to coach one of the best teams in the league

Frank Vogel continues to be a hot name in the NBA’s coaching carousel rumors. Vogel led the LA Lakers to the 2020 championship but was fired by the team after the disastrous 2021-22 season.

Despite the unceremonious firing, he is coveted by several teams who have head-coaching vacancies.

John Gambodaro of Arizona Sports had this to say regarding the latest rumors on Vogel:

“Hearing the Suns interview process could wrap up shortly, maybe by end of weekend. Jordi Fernandez and Nick Nurse today for interviews. Frank Vogel and Doc Rivers tomorrow. Would make sense to announce before the NBA Finals starts on Thursday.”

The Lakers, after acquiring Russell Westbrook, were the favorites to come out of the West heading into the 2021-22 season. Instead, they flopped so badly, they didn’t even win back-to-back games in three months and were eliminated from playoff contention.

Most basketball experts believed that Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat for the Lakers’ humiliating season. He was a defense-first coach who lost the team’s best defenders in the offseason. Los Angeles also asked him to lead a team into the postseason with a roster that had almost no shooters.

When Darvin Ham took over Vogel’s job, the LA Lakers had an even worse start this season than the last. LeBron James complained that his team didn’t have “lasers,” something that Vogel was forced to deal with without remedy.

The Phoenix Suns have a high-powered offense led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both were nearly unstoppable in the playoffs. The Suns just didn’t have the depth and balance to battle Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Perhaps a coach who excels in defense, something which Frank Vogel is known for, could be the change Phoenix is looking for.

If hired, Frank Vogel could be leading a revamped Phoenix Suns team next season

Outside of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, no one is safe in the Phoenix Suns’ offseason plans. Chris Paul’s contract next season is only partially guaranteed, which the Suns will reportedly pay in full.

Things, however, could change in an instant depending on the offseason landscape. Phoenix's lack of depth was glaring in the playoffs and trading Paul could perhaps remedy that.

Deandre Ayton could be on the trade block. Ayton was not only badly outplayed by Jokic, but he didn’t also show the competitive fire that backup Bismack Biyombo or Jock Landale displayed.

Phoenix could also choose to keep him as a coaching change might cure him. Ayton and former coach Monty Williams reportedly drifted apart since the Suns’ humiliating loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of last year’s playoffs.

Frank Vogel is a veteran champion coach, who once excelled in the brightest lights in Hollywood. He had the chance to coach LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Westbrook. Vogel should have no problem dealing with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns will eventually choose him to coach the team next season.

