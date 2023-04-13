NBA rumors: Former LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel interviewed for Houston Rockets job

Frank Vogel was the coach of the LA Lakers when they won the 2020 NBA championship inside the bubble. However, Vogel was fired at the end of the last season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

As per the latest NBA rumors, Vogel was interviewed by the Houston Rockets for their head coaching vacancy. The Rockets didn't pick up the option on Stephen Silas' contract, creating an opening for their coaching staff.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic first reported Vogel's interview on Twitter. Vogel hasn't been hired by any team this season but looks to be primed to return to the sidelines next season. He was with the Lakers for three seasons, compiling a record of 127-98.

Frank Vogel is a defensive-minded coach, and his teams are never known for scoring the basketball. Vogel usually gives freedom to his players while demanding accountability. He did use a space-and-pace offense with the LA Lakers during his tenure, but the roster didn't have enough shooting to be successful.

Vogel started his coaching career as an assistant with the Boston Celtics in 2001. He was also an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers before landing his first head coaching job in 2011.

The 49-year-old led the Pacers to back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference finals. He was fired by Indiana six years later and got signed by the Orlando Magic in 2016.

Frank Vogel not only head coach on Houston Rockets' radar

Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse and Kenny Atkinson (clockwise, from top left)

Former LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel was not the only candidate the Houston Rockets are looking at. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Rockets are expected to interview at least eight coaches from around the league.

Wojnarowski noted that some of the candidates include current Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego.

The Rockets are also interested in current Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin. Houston has a young roster but has not shown any significant improvement under Stephen Silas.

Nurse led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019 and made the playoffs in three of his five years at the helm. Udoka, meanwhile, helped the Celtics make the NBA Finals last season, but misconduct led to his suspension before getting dismissed.

The Hornets made it to back-to-back play-in tournaments under Borrego, while Atkinson has attracted suitors since last season. Atkinson was supposed to replace Borrego in Charlotte before backing out at the last minute. Griffin, meanwhile, has no head coaching experience but is among the best assistants in the NBA.

