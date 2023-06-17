NBA Rumors- Golden State Warriors are listening to trade offers for Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors are not shutting down trade calls for shooting guard Jordan Poole. After his terrible struggles on both ends of the floor against the LA Lakers, Golden State could send him somewhere else for the right price.

ESPN’s Marc J Spears had this to say on NBA Today:

"Golden State is also getting calls on Kuminga, they're getting calls on Jordan Poole. They have the 19th pick in next week's draft. So Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn't getting no training wheels going into this job."

After their loss to the Lakers in the playoffs, coach Steve Kerr noted that the Warriors were not a championship team. He said that Golden State maximized everything they had, which resulted in just a semifinal exit.

Jordan Poole struggled in the first round against the Sacramento Kings series before becoming nearly unplayable against the Lakers. “JP” averaged 8.3 points on 34.5% shooting, including just 25.0% from behind the arc.

Jonathan Kuminga was just as disappointing. Many expected he’d be given more minutes against the LA Lakers’ size and athleticism. Instead, he averaged just 6.3 minutes and compiled 5.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors may have been a little more competitive had they gotten consistent contributions from Poole and Kuminga. It’s why some teams have started to check their trade availability.

Steph Curry continues to be one of the best players in the NBA. Before a shoulder injury sidelined him, he was squarely in the MVP conversation. He showed in the playoffs that he remains a deadly scorer with a significantly improved passing game.

Both Curry and Kerr emphasized that the Golden State Warriors championship core still has plenty left in the tank.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Steve Kerr said it’s too raw right now to say anything about off-season roster changes. But he did say he believes the core three still have a lot left in the tank. Believes Warriors still have championship DNA to compete. Steve Kerr said it’s too raw right now to say anything about off-season roster changes. But he did say he believes the core three still have a lot left in the tank. Believes Warriors still have championship DNA to compete.

Jordan Poole could be traded if the right offer comes along. After his disastrous playoffs, it remains to be seen who will pull the trigger in a trade. Poole’s massive four-year $128 million rookie extension will kick in next year. Given his contract, inconsistency on offense and poor defense, the Warriors might still be his team after the offseason.

The Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole for Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal are reportedly looking at different trade scenarios as the team could rebuild. One intriguing team will be the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State could package Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole for Beal. Washington's three-time All-Star is an elite scorer who will be tailor-made in Steve Kerr's offense.

Former NBA player Jay Williams had this to say about this potential trade:

"If you're Golden State and you're trying to extend the runway for Steph's legacy in this continuity system, why do you not think about letting Jordan Poole go? You're already talking about letting [Jonathan] Kuminga go, potentially Moses Moody.

"Is there a way to make a deal for a Bradley Beal, with Steph, with Andrew Wiggins, potentially with a guy like Draymond?

"Bradley in that system with how they utilize pick and roll, with how they utilize Steph with their movement. It fits flawlessly."

A starting five of Beal, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney could be the best in the West.

