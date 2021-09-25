NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors don't offer Isaiah Thomas a contract despite strong workouts, sign Avery Bradley instead

The Golden State Warriors have remained highly active in the past few weeks. They worked out multiple free agent guards including Quinn Cook, Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas. With two spots remaining on the Dubs roster, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Bay Area team has signed Avery Bradley but a commitment less Isaiah Thomas has left the city to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Shams Charania, a Golden State Warriors expert with The Athletic, broke the news via his Twitter account. In the tweet dated September 24, 2021, Shams wrote:

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.

Meanwhile, Anthony Slater, Charania's colleague at The Athletic, tweeted the news of Isaiah leaving San Fransico without a deal commitment. His tweet read:

After a strong week of workouts with the Warriors, I'm told Isaiah Thomas left town without a deal commitment and the belief is he will seek out a more clear opportunity to make a team elsewhere, as the Warriors prioritize wing and frontcourt depth.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported on September 20, 2021, that the Warriors are looking to sign a big man and two guards for the training camp. While emerging reports have informed us that the Warriors will be bringing in Jordan Bell, a big man, and Langston Gallaway, a guard.

Spears wrote in his tweet: Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp.

Now that Charania has reported Avery Bradley's agreement to a deal with the Warriors, their roster requirements are sufficiently full.

Golden State Warriors are working hard to fill their roster needs

A formidable scorer at the peak of his career, the 5'9" Isaiah played only three games in the entirety of the 2020-21 season. Perhaps his size and lack of recent game experience led to the Golden State Warriors passing on a deal with him.

Meanwhile, Avery Bradley, a former Boston Celtics player, never had a 20 point season like IT but was still a reliable scorer in his time with the Celts. However, at 6'3" Bradley is not only much bigger than IT, but also played a total of 27 games in the 2020-21 regular season. However, what truly went on behind the selection process, only the Warriors management can answer.

