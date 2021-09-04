NBA Rumors: Goran Dragic yet to enter buyout talks with Toronto Raptors, not expected to join Dallas Mavericks

According to recent reports, Goran Dragic and the Toronto Raptors are yet to enter buyout talks, and it is highly unlikely that the Slovenian veteran will sign with the Dallas Mavericks, as was initially purported.

The blockbuster Kyle Lowry trade landed Goran Dragic with the Toronto Raptors this summer. But ever since the move, the 13-year veteran has expressed interest in playing elsewhere, which could result in the Raptors buying him out sooner or later.

Contrary to reports, sources tell me Goran Dragic will NOT sign with the #Mavs. Furthermore, I’m also told the #Raptors and Dragic have yet to even entertain talks of a buyout.



After being picked 45th overall in the 2008 NBA draft, Goran Dragic has led a surging career as a point guard for teams like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets and, most recently, the Miami Heat.

He was also the face of the Slovenian national team before Luka Doncic came into the frame. His long-standing relationship with Luka is what made his potential move to Dallas ever more palpable, but the status quo depicts otherwise.

How Goran Dragic fits perfectly into any roster

Goran Dragic has time and again proven to be a reliable ball handler who can provide a scoring burst off the bench or in the starting lineup. His playoff composure and ability to shift the momentum with clutch shots has seen a drastic surge in recent years.

Goran Dragic averaged over 19 ppg during Miami's bubble playoff run, where they eventually bowed out in the NBA Finals. Shooting over 37% from the three-point range in the last couple of seasons, the Slovenian veteran holds career averages of 13.4 points and 4.4 assists per game.

MIAMI 🔥 ADVANCES!@Goran_Dragic drops 13 of his 23 PTS in Q4 to lead the Heat to the Eastern Conference Semifinals! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lCkXBFgap2 — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2020

For any team looking to bolster their point guard position and add peripheral shooting down the stretch, Goran Dragic is a great player to have. Although his scoring numbers have seen a noticeable dip, he has shifted into the role of facilitator who can stabilize the offense when the stars are taking a breather.

He cannot win the game single-handedly, but his contributions at pivotal moments add up to a pleasant final result. Safe to say, Goran Dragic is one of the more dependable veteran options out there who is yet to officially enter the twilight of his career.

