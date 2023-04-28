NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets can include Jalen Green in a trade scenario

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Houston Rockets might be looking to include Jalen Green for a potential superstar trade in the coming window.

Jalen Green and the Rockets failed to make the Playoffs this season. The front office are reportedly considering the possibility of trading away Jalen Green, their number two overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft, in order to speed up their return to the playoffs. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer recently revealed that the Rockets' pursuit of James Harden is one factor driving this potential decision.

As the Rockets look to build a more competitive roster, they have set their sights on acquiring established star talent via trade or free agency. According to Fischer, discussions have included the possibility of including Green in a package deal to sweeten the pot and attract other teams to make a deal.

Now, they seem to be inching towards selling their most talented young star despite having a young core full of other future superstars.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Houston Rockets have addressed the idea of packaging Jalen Green in a potential trade for a star, per @JakeLFischer The Houston Rockets have addressed the idea of packaging Jalen Green in a potential trade for a star, per @JakeLFischer https://t.co/9L4fKDUQNy

Houston Rockets looking to land a superstar by trading Jalen Green away

While fans are bound to be disappointed as Jalen Green has obvious superstar potential, the Houston Rockets last made the Playoffs in 2020. They might potentially be looking at accelerating themselves towards Playoff contention after having a poor season. The Rockets finished second-last in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

However, it's not clear how or which superstar could prove enough to thrust them into Playoff contention for next season. Green is on a similar timeline as some other stars such as Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Kenyon Martin Jr.

While Damian Lillard or James Harden might prove to be enough to help them contend for the Playoffs, the team currently has a foundation that can be built upon for years to come. Jalen Green scored 22.1 points per game and had 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town Jalen Green on IG



“Yeah we in the Playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is, that’s what the goal is. Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year, we going in different. Coming in hot. Light the Fuse!” Jalen Green on IG “Yeah we in the Playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is, that’s what the goal is. Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year, we going in different. Coming in hot. Light the Fuse!” https://t.co/wspHD8zmNO

Green was the Rockets’ most consistent players despite only being in the second year of his career. There is little doubt that the player has a lot of potential, and his mentality cannot be ignored as well. Green only recently claimed that he wants to help his team make the NBA Playoffs next year:

“Yeah, we in the playoffs next year. That’s what the plan is. That’s what the goal is: Try and get some wins. It’s a whole different year next year. We going in different. Coming in hot. Light the fuse!”

