NBA Rumors: Insider believes James Harden's return to Houston Rockets next season has a 70% chance 

NBA rumors continue to swirl around James Harden's potential return to the Houston Rockets next season. Harden enjoyed the best years of his career with the franchise. He won his only MVP award with them in 2018 and bagged three consecutive scoring titles.

According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko, there's a 70% chance Harden could return to his former team due to many factors. Here's what Iko said (via Bradeaux):

"I'm putting it at 70%. I think where there's smoke, there's fire. James loves this city. He loves those guys on the roster, the young players in Houston. He has ties to the city, businesses, his homes here."

The Houston Rockets placed their faith in James Harden as their franchise cornerstone after the OKC Thunder decided against offering him a maximum contract. The move paid off as Harden turned the Rockets into perennial playoff contenders and was their best bet to bring a chip to the city.

The partnership lasted for nearly nine years between 2012 and 2021. It didn't end on great terms after the Rockets repeatedly failed to build a legitimate contending roster around Harden. He forced his way out and got traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade before the 2021 deadline.

However, James Harden's love for the city seems to have remained intact. He continued to develop his businesses and houses, which, as per Iko, could contribute to his return to the franchise.

James Harden could secure the final max deal of his career with the Houston Rockets

James Harden took a pay cut last offseason, re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for a two-year $68.6 million deal. Harden gave up nearly $15 million by opting out of his $47.3 million player option to give the Sixers the flexibility to improve their roster around him and Joel Embiid. Harden will have a player option worth $35.6 million next season.

The former "H-Town" superstar could opt out and sign a bigger deal. However, it's unclear if the Philadelphia 76ers will give up their flexibility by giving Harden a maximum contract, especially if they fail to win a championship.

According to Spotrac, the Rockets will have 11 players on their payroll and a projected cap space worth $72.6 million. It will give them the flexibility to offer Harden a deal he covets and another big-name free agent who they could pair with him, alongside their young core of Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets could also land the No. 1 pick for the upcoming draft and add to their arsenal of young players by selecting coveted prospect Victor Wembanyama. They could be one of the most exciting teams in the NBA if the reunion with James Harden comes to fruition.

